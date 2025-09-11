Canadian Crypto ETFs Break Records, Led by Solana and XRP

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 06:39
Chainbase
C$0.23855+1.07%
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.55%
Solana
SOL$224.73+4.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10084-1.14%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005947+0.59%
XRP
XRP$2.99+1.64%
  • The Solana-focused SOLQ has surpassed C$300 million in assets under management (AUM), while the XRP-focused XRPQ has topped C$150 million
  • Both ETFs benefited from early support, including a lead investment from SkyBridge Capital and ARK Invest backing for SOLQ
  • Management fees are being waived for both funds, until April 2026 for SOLQ and during its first six months for XRPQ

Canada’s newest altcoin ETFs are setting benchmarks. The Solana-focused SOLQ has surpassed C$300 million in assets under management (AUM), while the XRP-focused XRPQ has topped C$150 million. Together, they now account for the largest regulated altcoin ETFs in the country.

Both ETFs launched this year, with SOLQ in April and XRPQ in June. Each benefited from early support, including a lead investment from SkyBridge Capital and ARK Invest backing for SOLQ.

Notably, management fees are being waived for both funds – until April 2026 for SOLQ and during the first six months for XRPQ. Ripple is also reported to be an early investor in XRPQ. 

All of this shows that more and more big companies and users want an easy and official way to invest in Solana and XRP.

Related: SOL Strategies Expands Global Investor Access With Nasdaq STKE Listing

ETF Flows Boost Canadian Crypto Market

Going by the data from last month, in the first half of 2025, Canadian ETFs drew a record C$55.9 billion in inflows, which already surpassed total annual inflows from 2024. Crypto ETFs alone pulled in approximately C$332 million, led by Solana and XRP products (C$195M and C$78M, respectively).

Naturally, this helped spark a wave of innovation, leading to the introduction of new crypto-linked ETFs that feature single-asset, staking-enabled, and leveraged structures.

Interestingly, the data and today’s developments point to Canada leading North America in regulated digital asset offerings. 

Related: Bitcoin ETFs See $246 Million Inflows, But Overall Market Remains Cautious

Wallet-free investment vehicles like SOLQ and XRPQ are helping to channel institutional and retail capital into altcoins in a controlled and compliant framework. Plus, ARK Invest’s involvement in SOLQ (marked by public backing) further boosts credibility. 

For investors seeking altcoin exposure via ETFs, these products now offer one of the most accessible and streamlined pathways.

Canada Pulls Ahead of the U.S.

Contrary to Canada, the US market remains focused almost entirely on Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs. Despite billions flowing into US BTC ETFs since January 2024, the SEC has yet to approve ETFs tied to altcoins such as Solana, XRP, or Cardano.

This contrast highlights Canada’s regulatory flexibility, which enables the country to attract both institutional and retail investors who want to invest in a variety of cryptocurrencies.

If the US eventually expands its ETF offerings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum (something that many believe is bound to happen at one point), global demand could surge even higher.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/solana-xrp-etfs-canada-records/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.89+2.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,751.45+2.25%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-2.50%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

PANews reported on September 11th that the Polygon Foundation announced that the Polygon PoS (Polygon Proof of Stake) had successfully completed a hard fork, upgrading the Bor and Heimdall components to v2.2.11-beta2 and v0.3.1, respectively. Milestones and state synchronization are now proceeding normally, and checkpoint processing and consensus finality have been fully restored. Officials stated that they will continue to closely monitor the network to ensure stable operation. As reported last night, Polygon stated: There was a temporary delay in the final confirmation of the transaction and we are working to resolve this issue .
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003843-8.69%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00629+1.94%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 07:20
Share
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on June 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $401 million, of which long orders
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.105+29.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 23:30
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

Wall Street Day Traders Are Calling Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & Pi Coin

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable