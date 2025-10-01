The post Canadian Dollar middles as investor sentiment slows to a crawl appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar held steady against the US Dollar on Tuesday. Markets are holding back and waiting to see if the latest US NFP jobs data gets released. A looming US government shutdown is pressing down on market momentum. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) held mostly in place on Tuesday, with market flows broadly drawing down as the US government careens into a funding shutdown. The latest US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs data dump, which has taken on additional significance as markets watch for signs of further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts, may be delayed or suspended until the US government reopens. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures for both Canada and the US are due on Wednesday, but the data release will likely have limited impact. The US government’s fiscal year officially kicks off on October 1, and investors will largely be focusing on the federal shutdown. Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar freezes amid political tensions The Canadian Dollar is holding steady near key technical levels against the US Dollar as Loonie flows dry up. Markets are awaiting further developments about the looming US government shutdown. This week’s key NFP labor release could be delayed or outright canceled, and markets haven’t decided how they feel about it yet. US government shutdowns are typically not market movers, but investors are concerned about how long this one could last. The Trump administration has threatened to engage in stark executive actions during a shutdown, including axing thousands of federal worker jobs during the blackout. Canadian Dollar price forecast The Canadian Dollar has hit a slow patch against the US Dollar, holding steady and churning in place after tapping a near-term technical ceiling near 1.3960. The Canadian Dollar slumped against the Greenback recently, tumbling to fresh lows and pushing the USD/CAD chart back above… The post Canadian Dollar middles as investor sentiment slows to a crawl appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar held steady against the US Dollar on Tuesday. Markets are holding back and waiting to see if the latest US NFP jobs data gets released. A looming US government shutdown is pressing down on market momentum. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) held mostly in place on Tuesday, with market flows broadly drawing down as the US government careens into a funding shutdown. The latest US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs data dump, which has taken on additional significance as markets watch for signs of further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts, may be delayed or suspended until the US government reopens. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures for both Canada and the US are due on Wednesday, but the data release will likely have limited impact. The US government’s fiscal year officially kicks off on October 1, and investors will largely be focusing on the federal shutdown. Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar freezes amid political tensions The Canadian Dollar is holding steady near key technical levels against the US Dollar as Loonie flows dry up. Markets are awaiting further developments about the looming US government shutdown. This week’s key NFP labor release could be delayed or outright canceled, and markets haven’t decided how they feel about it yet. US government shutdowns are typically not market movers, but investors are concerned about how long this one could last. The Trump administration has threatened to engage in stark executive actions during a shutdown, including axing thousands of federal worker jobs during the blackout. Canadian Dollar price forecast The Canadian Dollar has hit a slow patch against the US Dollar, holding steady and churning in place after tapping a near-term technical ceiling near 1.3960. The Canadian Dollar slumped against the Greenback recently, tumbling to fresh lows and pushing the USD/CAD chart back above…