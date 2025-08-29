Canadian Firm Luxxfolio Announces $72M Pivot From Bitcoin Mining to Litecoin Treasury

Canadian company Luxxfolio has built on its shift from Bitcoin mining to establishing its own Litecoin treasury. The firm plans to raise $72.6 million to expand its LTC holdings while boosting long-term shareholder value.

Luxxfolio Expands Litecoin Treasury Strategy With $72M Move

Former Bitcoin mining firm Luxxfolio has filed a preliminary short-form base shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators. This would enable it to raise up to CAD $100 million (approximately US$72.6 million) to increase its Litecoin holdings. This would be in securities over the next 25 months.

CEO Tomek Antoniak described the filing as a vital step in enabling the firm to act swiftly on growth opportunities, particularly in LTC’s infrastructure and treasury programs.

Once primarily known for Bitcoin mining operations, the firm completed its final transition in July. The company became the first publicly traded firm to officially anchor its treasury in Litecoin. Following a $2.5 million private placement, Luxxfolio expanded its reserves to 20,084 LTC.

This represents a significant increase from 30,020 litoshis per share as of March 31, 2025, to roughly 75,539 litoshis per share. The increase demonstrates the company’s unique treasury strategy and represents a Litecoin-per-share yield of 151.6%.

Additionally, Trump’s Thumzup Media recently approved plans to expand its cryptocurrency strategy by including LTC in its treasury, alongside other significant digital assets.

Luxxfolio Joins Rising Number of Firms Embracing Treasury Strategy

The former Bitcoin mining firm has now joined the growing number of companies moving into treasuries. The trend was amplified with moves from Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin treasury firm. The firm, Strategy, now owns over 3% of BTC’s supply after its latest purchase. This has set the benchmark for treasury adoption.

It is also worth mentioning that Bitmine, led by Tom Lee, is nearing 5% of Ethereum’s supply. The firm already holds 1.7 million ETH but would need an additional 4.3 million ETH to reach that goal. If achieved, it would further establish Bitmine as the largest ETH treasury holder.

Furthermore, B Strategy announced plans to launch a $1 billion BNB treasury company. YZi Labs supports this move as the demand for BNB rises near record highs. This change shows that treasuries are expanding from Bitcoin to other leading tokens.

However, Luxxfolio is facing financial difficulties, including ongoing losses and low liquidity in its stock. Creating a Litecoin treasury could help the company address these problems. Also, the company’s move away from Bitcoin mining shows how firms are diversifying their cryptocurrency holdings.

