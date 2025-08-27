Canary Capital files first S-1 application for TRUMP memecoin ETF under 1933 Act

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 03:34
Canary Capital filed the first S-1 registration statement for a TRUMP memecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the SEC on Aug. 26.

The “Canary Trump Coin ETF” filing marks a departure from earlier mutual fund approaches, utilizing Form S-1 under the 1933 Securities Act rather than the N-1A investment company registration form used by competitors Tuttle Capital and Rex Osprey.

Form S-1 registration statements enable corporations to register ETFs that track the spot prices of underlying assets, whereas N-1A forms apply to investment companies establishing mutual funds.

The distinction positions Canary’s product as a traditional ETF structure rather than an investment company vehicle. The corporate registration framework enables traditional ETF mechanics while ensuring regulatory compliance with established securities laws.

Rex Osprey filed initial N-1A statements for a TRUMP ETF in January, followed by Tuttle Capital’s proposals for leveraged funds featuring multiple memecoins, including TRUMP and MELANIA tokens. Tuttle amended its applications in July, targeting a potential launch date on July 16.

Latest ETF move

Canary incorporated the “Canary Trump Coin ETF” entity in Delaware on Aug. 13, according to state records, signaling preparation for the formal SEC filing two weeks later.

The Delaware incorporation typically precedes the launch of ETFs, demonstrating institutional commitment to the product structure.

The TRUMP coin ETF filing marks the latest move in Canary Capital’s broader crypto ETF strategy.

The firm submitted plans for a Canary American-Made Crypto ETF on Aug. 25, targeting digital assets with domestic ties.

The proposed fund tracks the Made-in-America Blockchain Index, focusing on cryptocurrencies developed in the US, tokens minted domestically, and networks with US-based operations.

CoinGecko estimates that US-origin crypto assets represent a market value exceeding $520 billion, including projects such as XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Stellar, Avalanche, Hedera, and Sui.

The American-Made ETF aims to generate additional income through network validation processes, including staking and transaction verification.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/canary-capital-files-first-s-1-application-for-trump-memecoin-etf-under-1933-act/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
