Canary Capital Files for ‘American-Made’ Crypto ETF Focused on U.S. Coins

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 09:25
Canary Capital has filed a Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the Canary American-Made Crypto ETF, a spot fund that will invest solely in digital assets with strong domestic ties—those created in the United States, predominantly mined here or operated mainly from the country. The proposed vehicle, expected to list on the Cboe BZX Exchange under the ticker MRCA, is designed to track the Made-in-America Blockchain Index and could also generate additional income by participating in on-chain validation activities such as staking.

According to the filing, U.S.-origin cryptocurrencies collectively represent more than $520 billion in market value, with projects such as XRP, Solana and Cardano often cited as candidates that meet the fund’s criteria. By limiting exposure to coins rooted in U.S. development and infrastructure, Canary aims to tap demand from investors seeking thematic exposure that aligns with domestic technology and regulatory frameworks.

The application adds to a flood of increasingly specialized crypto ETF proposals that has followed this year’s approvals of spot Bitcoin and Ether funds. “Get ready for ETFs to try every combination imaginable,” Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said, noting that issuers are racing to differentiate products as they await the SEC’s next window for decisions, expected in the fourth quarter.

Canary Capital also lodged separate filings for a Staked Injective ETF and a Trump Coin ETF; the SEC on Monday opened a public comment period on the Injective proposal, indicating preliminary review is under way. No timeline was given for decisions on any of the three products.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/cefi/canary-capital-files-american-made-crypto-etf-focused-on-u-s-coins-4f42eae1

