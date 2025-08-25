Canary Capital Files for American-Made Crypto ETF

TLDR

Canary files SEC bid for MRCA, a U.S.-centric spot crypto ETF on Cboe BZX.

New MRCA ETF targets American-made crypto like UNI, LINK, and SOL.

Spot-based MRCA ETF to bring U.S.-backed blockchain exposure to investors.

Canary’s MRCA fund focuses on homegrown crypto with staking rewards.

Uniswap, Chainlink, Solana anchor America-first crypto ETF filing.

Canary Capital has filed for SEC approval to launch the Canary American-Made Crypto ETF. This American-Made Crypto ETF seeks to track the Made-in-America Blockchain Index, offering exposure to U.S.-based digital assets. The ETF, once approved, will trade under the ticker “MRCA” on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

This filing represents a significant move toward U.S.-centric cryptocurrency investments. The American-Made Crypto ETF focuses exclusively on coins created, mined, or operated primarily in the United States. It aims to meet growing demand for regulated access to domestic blockchain projects.

This American-Made Crypto ETF holds spot assets, not futures or synthetic instruments. Investors can gain exposure through standard brokerage platforms without handling wallets or private keys. The fund will seek staking returns by participating in transaction validation on the underlying blockchain networks.

Uniswap (UNI) Anchors the Index

Uniswap (UNI) is one of the leading tokens in the American-Made Crypto ETF portfolio. Developed in the U.S., Uniswap enables decentralized trading without relying on traditional order books. Its inclusion aligns with the ETF’s theme of backing homegrown innovation.

The token supports a major decentralized finance (DeFi) platform used extensively across U.S.-based networks. Its liquidity pools and on-chain governance mechanisms have contributed to its national blockchain relevance. UNI plays a central role in showcasing American technological leadership in DeFi.

The American-Made Crypto ETF uses UNI to exemplify compliant, transparent, and decentralized U.S. blockchain activity. This supports the ETF’s focus on local operations and traceable, real-world utility. Its use case enhances the ETF’s objective to reflect both regulatory clarity and technological maturity.

Chainlink (LINK) Strengthens Domestic Data Integrity

Chainlink (LINK) is also prominently featured in the American-Made Crypto ETF’s proposed structure. LINK’s decentralized oracles enable secure data transmission between smart contracts and real-world sources. This makes it vital for the integrity of American blockchain ecosystems.

Founded by a U.S.-based team, Chainlink has established infrastructure across major American cloud platforms and institutions. It supports finance, insurance, and government applications that rely on accurate off-chain data. Its operational base in the U.S. aligns well with the ETF’s domestic focus.

The ETF’s reliance on LINK showcases a commitment to scalable and secure blockchain data architecture. Furthermore, LINK’s functionality supports smart contract execution across various regulated industries, making it an ideal fit for a U.S.-focused, regulation-friendly fund.

Solana (SOL) Brings High-Speed American Innovation

Solana (SOL) rounds out the American-Made Crypto ETF’s key constituents with its high-speed transaction network. Developed by a U.S. team, Solana focuses on scalability, low fees, and real-time processing. Its infrastructure enables rapid application development and decentralized deployment.

SOL’s architecture supports thousands of transactions per second with minimal latency, which benefits commercial and institutional blockchain use cases. The blockchain is increasingly powering U.S.-based DeFi, gaming, and payment platforms. Its rapid growth aligns with broader trends in domestic tech innovation.

The American-Made Crypto ETF taps into a forward-looking asset backed by American engineering. The coin’s performance could support long-term growth and enhance the fund’s staking capabilities. Therefore, its presence underlines the ETF’s goal of future-proofing domestic digital asset access.

