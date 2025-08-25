The post Canary Capital Files For “Made-in-America” ETF Amid Rising ETF Push appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

As crypto captures more mainstream attention, investors are looking for ways to access U.S.-linked digital assets through simpler, regulated investment vehicles like ETFs.

Canary Capital Files for U.S.-Focused Crypto ETF

In a latest move, asset manager Canary Capital has filed for a new ETF, called the Canary American-Made Crypto ETF, which focuses exclusively on U.S.-linked cryptocurrencies.

This ETF is designed to hold only cryptocurrencies with strong ties to the United States-

Coins that were invented in the U.S.

Coins that are mostly mined in the U.S.

Coins with the majority of their operations based in the U.S.

The fund will track the Made-in-America blockchain index and will also generate rewards from validating blockchain transactions. It joins a wave of products giving investors access to digital assets without the complexities and risks of holding crypto directly.

If approved, the ETF will list on the Cboe BZX Exchange under the ticker symbol MRCA. This comes as U.S.-focused investing gains momentum.

On February 21, 2025, the White House issued a memorandum establishing an “America First” investment strategy, linking economic security to national security. The policy aims to protect U.S. technology, infrastructure, and strategic industries.

Hard to Say Which Coins Will Qualify

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said it’s tough to know which coins would be included. “Maybe it’s easier to ask which ones wouldn’t,” he added.

He also sparked a debate about Bitcoin’s origin, asking, “Bitcoin was invented in America, right?” One user replied that there’s no evidence it was made in the U.S., noting that Satoshi used British English and was active during UK hours.

Altcoin ETFs Gain Momentum

Meanwhile, Altcoin ETFs are also picking up steam as investors seek exposure to assets other than BTC and ETH.

Investment firms are increasingly filing ETFs for altcoins like XRP, Dogecoin, and Sui. Several XRP ETF issuers, including Canary Capital, recently updated their applications following SEC feedback, and analysts such as Eric Balchunas anticipate a wave of approvals beginning in October.

ETF expert Nate Geraci notes that the barriers preventing institutional investors from entering the crypto market are quickly disappearing. Rules are rapidly evolving, making it possible for these investors to gain direct access to crypto or invest via ETFs.