Canary Capital Files for Trump Coin ETF

Canary Capital has filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a Trump Coin ETF. This fund aims to offer investors exposure to cryptocurrencies linked to the U.S., including Trump-branded digital assets. The ETF will be part of Canary’s broader strategy to focus on American-made crypto projects, trading under the ticker “MRCA” once approved.

