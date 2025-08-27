Canary Capital Seeks SEC Nod for Spot Trump Coin ETF

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 04:46
Canary Capital Group LLC has filed a Form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposing the Canary Trump Coin ETF, a spot exchange-traded fund that would track the price of the Solana-based $TRUMP memecoin linked to President Donald Trump. The vehicle is designed to let investors gain exposure to the token through a traditional brokerage account rather than holding the cryptocurrency directly.

The submission, dated 26 August, adds to a growing roster of crypto-linked ETF applications the SEC is reviewing in a more accommodating regulatory climate. Similar products tied to $TRUMP have already been proposed by Tuttle Capital as well as a partnership between Osprey Funds and Rex Shares. The filing follows the agency’s February guidance that memecoins are not securities, a position that has encouraged asset managers to expand offerings in the increasingly popular segment of Solana-based tokens.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

