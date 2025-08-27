Canary Funds Seeks SEC Approval for Trump Coin ETF

Canary Funds has submitted an S-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking approval to launch an exchange-traded fund backed by TRUMP Coin, according to a filing dated Aug. 26.

The proposed TRUMP Coin ETF would give investors exposure to the price of the digital token associated with supporters of President Donald Trump. The product would broaden the spectrum of cryptocurrency-linked ETFs beyond the existing offerings tied chiefly to Bitcoin and Ether; the SEC will now review the application before determining whether the fund may list and trade.

