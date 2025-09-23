Canary HBAR ETF discloses 1.95% annual expense ratio

PANews reported on September 23rd that the Canary HBAR ETF has filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, aiming to list on the Nasdaq. The fund will directly hold HBAR, the native asset of the Hedera Network. The statement disclosed that the ETF's annual management fee is 1.95%.

