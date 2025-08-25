Canary Seeks Approval for American-Made Crypto ETF

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/25 18:58
Canary files for an American-Made Crypto ETF, a spot fund holding only U.S.-invented coins, aiming to offer simple, regulated access through a stock exchange. The filing focuses on domestically created digital assets to align with U.S. innovation and investor interest. If approved, investors could buy a basket of U.S.-origin cryptocurrencies via regular brokerage accounts, without managing wallets or private keys. The move adds momentum to niche crypto ETF proposals targeting specific themes and compliance-friendly exposure.

