Canary Submits ETF Filing to SEC with Focus on U.S.-Linked Crypto

By: Coincentral
2025/08/26 00:25
U
U$0.0125-3.84%
XRP
XRP$2.9639-4.40%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.129-3.17%
MAY
MAY$0.04661-2.55%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%

TLDR

  • Canary has filed with the SEC to launch a new digital asset ETF named the American-Made Crypto ETF.
  • The ETF will track the Made-in-America Blockchain Index which focuses on U.S.-linked cryptocurrencies.
  • Assets included in the fund must be created mined, or operated mainly within the United States.
  • XRP may be considered due to its American origins and its development by U.S.-based Ripple.
  • Solana is also a strong candidate as its early development was based in the United States.

Canary has filed for a new ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The proposed product, named the American-Made Crypto ETF, seeks to track U.S.-linked cryptocurrencies. The filing identifies the Made-in-America Blockchain Index as its primary benchmark.

Canary ETF May Include XRP for Origins

Canary’s ETF may consider XRP due to its American origins. The token was pre-mined by three engineers based in the U.S. Moreover, Ripple, headquartered in San Francisco, supports XRP and the XRP Ledger.

This U.S. linkage makes XRP a viable asset under Canary’s proposed ETF strategy. The filing emphasized inclusion of assets either created, mined, or managed in the U.S. Therefore, XRP’s developmental and operational base supports its potential eligibility.

Ripple has consistently expanded XRP’s global use while maintaining a strong U.S. operational presence. Additionally, the SEC is reviewing a separate application from Canary for a spot XRP ETF.

Solana’s U.S. Footprint Aligns with Fund Criteria

Solana may also meet Canary’s selection standards. The blockchain was founded and developed primarily in the United States. Its early engineers and core contributors were mostly based in the country.

Solana’s U.S. foundation makes it a fitting candidate for the ETF’s focus. Whale Wire CEO Jacob King stated, “Solana’s early development was firmly rooted in the United States.” He further added that Solana’s infrastructure aligns with the ETF’s U.S.-centric vision.

Since launch, Solana has remained largely operated through U.S.-based contributors. This background positions Solana alongside XRP as a strong contender for inclusion in Canary’s ETF basket.

ADA’s Protocol Design Hints at Eligibility

ADA may also enter the ETF due to its operational model. While the Cardano Foundation is based in Switzerland, much of ADA’s technical work stems from U.S.-based Input Output Global (IOG). The development arm, led by Charles Hoskinson, has offices and teams in the U.S.

The ETF filing states that protocol operations based in the U.S. qualify assets for inclusion. In that context, ADA’s structure may meet the fund’s selection criteria. Canary will assess all eligible assets before confirming its final portfolio.

Canary plans to list the ETF under the ticker “MRCA” on the Cboe BZX exchange. However, Cboe has not yet submitted the required 19b-4 application. Canary will sponsor the ETF, while CSC Delaware Trust has been appointed as trustee.

The post Canary Submits ETF Filing to SEC with Focus on U.S.-Linked Crypto appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04402-15.36%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.195-6.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.1221-7.84%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Share
Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0573-14.22%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Share
How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

From Pudgy toys to the chain empire, the Fat Penguin ecosystem is rising.
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.002416-4.12%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 11:42
Share

Trending News

More

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims