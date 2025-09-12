Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight: Odds, Picks And Predictions

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (L) and Terence Crawford face off during a news conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez is scheduled to defend his titles against Crawford on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) Getty Images

Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line this weekend when he meets the undefeated Terence Crawford on Saturday, September 13, in Las Vegas. The Alvarez vs. Crawford bout takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. On the line are Alvarez’s long list of super middleweight titles: IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring. Crawford, who holds the WBA and interim WBO super welterweight titles, moves up to 168 pounds to face Alvarez in Vegas. We look at the betting odds, picks and predictions for the Alvarez vs. Crawford matchup.

ForbesNaoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Full Fight Card

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Betting Odds And Line Movement

Back in May when this fight was first announced, BetOnline gave opening odds of Alvarez as a -150 betting favorite over Crawford, who came in as the +120 betting underdog. Today, Alvarez is listed as the -182 favorite over the +159 Crawford.

ForbesCanelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Boxing Fight Card Odds

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford pose for a photo after facing off during Netflix’s Canelo vs Crawford Faceoff at The Fountains of Bellagio on September 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

In May 2025, Alvarez unified the super middleweight titles, winning back the IBF crown he never lost in the ring with a 12-round unanimous decision win over William Scull at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Not long after the win, it was announced that Alvarez will put his IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring titles on the line against Terence Crawford on September 12 in Las Vegas. The matchup takes place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

Not long after that announcement from Turki Alalshikh, the Ring Magazine wrote that the fight date would be September 13 and that the location was up in the air. At the time, The Ring said the location of Alvarez vs. Crawford would be “chosen from five venues overall in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York.”

The location became official in June.

The 35-year-old Alvarez (63-2-2 with 39 KOs) has been competing mostly at super middleweight since 2020. The win over Scull moved his 168-pound record to 11-0.

The 37-year-old Crawford, 41-0 (31 KOs), last fought in August, defeating Israil Madrimov to win the WBA light middleweight title and vacant WBO interim light middleweight belt. Prior to that fight, Crawford became the undisputed welterweight champion with a ninth-round TKO win over Errol Spence Jr in 2023. The win over Madrimov was Crawford’s first fight over 147 pounds (154). He will be stepping up to 168 pounds to face Alvarez in Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Tale Of The Tape

Canelo Alvarez

Record: 63-2-2 with 39 knockouts

Age: 35

Height: 5’7.5″

Reach: 70.5″

Stance: Orthodox

Terence Crawford

Record: 41-0 with 31 knockouts

Age: 37

Height: 5’8″

Reach: 74″

Stance: Southpaw

ForbesCanelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight Card: Date, Time, Location

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Breakdown

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez attends a news conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez is scheduled to defend his titles against Terence Crawford on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) Getty Images

At 35, Canelo Alvarez has shown signs of slowing, which is not a big surprise considering the amount of time he has spent in the ring against a high level of competition. The undisputed super middleweight champ is not attempting or landing as many punches as he did earlier in his career. In order to make up for his decreased volume, Alvarez has relied on his counterpunching abilities and his capacity to find and exploit openings that other fighters might miss. That countering ability makes him a dangerous competitor.

Alvarez (63-2-2 with 39 knockouts) might have difficulty exploiting openings against Crawford, who employs a busy lead hand and is one of the smartest fighters to ever set foot in the ring. Alvarez’s low output could be a problem against Crawford, who utilizes a busy lead hand. If Crawford stays busy with his jab, Alvarez can’t be content to sit back in his guard. He needs to respond with offense against Crawford and not think defense above offense.

Alvarez also needs to be more responsible with his offense. The champ can sometimes overthrow his punches when he attacks, which can put him out of position. If that happens, it will create openings for the crafty Crawford. Alvarez must be well-rounded and offensive in this fight, or he could fall behind early and find himself in a hole he cannot dig himself out of.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: Terence Crawford speaks onstage during the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Las Vegas Press Conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Picks And Predictions

Canelo Alvarez is the betting favorite thanks to his size, name and record. However, Terence Crawford is not someone to overlook or take lightly despite never fighting at 168 pounds. Crawford doesn’t need a knockout in this matchup, he just needs to win more rounds than Alvarez, and he has the skills to accomplish that feat.

The betting pick is for Terence Crawford to beat Canelo Alvarez by decision.

We will have more on the upcoming Alvarez vs. Crawford fight card as fight night approaches.