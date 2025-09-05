BitcoinWorld
Cango Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
HONG KONG, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Financial and Operational Highlights
Mr. Paul Yu, CEO of Cango, said, “This quarter marks a significant milestone as we report our first full quarter following our strategic transformation. In just nine months, we’ve established ourselves as one of the largest Bitcoin miners globally, supported by our asset-light strategy that enables quick scaling with minimal upfront capital. While this approach incurs higher cash costs per Bitcoin, our lower depreciation expenses ensure competitive all-in costs and strong capital efficiency. Our recent acquisition of 18 EH/s increased our total mining capacity to 50 EH/s, contributing to a 44% increase in Bitcoin production in July. This growth underscores the impact of our expanded operations and supports further scaling through organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. Additionally, our acquisition of 50 MW mining facility in Georgia enhances our energy security and lowers power costs, providing operational expertise for future HPC and energy initiatives.”
Full article link: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cango-inc-reports-second-quarter-2025-unaudited-financial-results-302546670.html
Investor Relations Contact
Email: [email protected]
