Cantor Fitzgerald combines Bitcoin and gold with a hybrid fund

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 20:45
Bitcoin
Cantor Fitzgerald has introduced a new investment vehicle that combines exposure to Bitcoin with a gold hedge to mitigate market shocks. Essentially, the idea is to transform the swings of a crypto asset into a more manageable trajectory while preserving growth potential. That said, further details regarding costs, target size, and final launch are awaited.

According to the official statement published on May 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management announced the launch of the “Gold Protected Bitcoin” fund, described as a vehicle with downside protection linked to the price of gold and a five-year investment horizon. The announcement was also covered by press releases and financial publications internationally. Industry analysts we consulted confirm an increase in demand for hybrid solutions from wealth managers starting in the spring of 2025, partly due to the greater availability of regulated products linked to Bitcoin.

In 30 seconds

  • What it offers: exposure to Bitcoin accompanied by a gold component, with active protections (rebalancing and loss thresholds) for a more structured risk management, without sacrificing simplicity of setup.
  • Why now: Institutional interest in digital assets is growing, and many investors are seeking instruments that offer greater stability following the launch of spot BTC ETFs at the beginning of 2024 (CoinGecko for price updates). Indeed, the demand for more disciplined approaches is emerging strongly.
  • What’s missing: information on TER/fees, AUM/size, ISIN, and launch schedule are still pending the official prospectus, which will clarify mandate and timelines.

The product in brief: objective and setup

Cantor Fitzgerald has outlined the “Gold Protected Bitcoin” fund, designed to limit short-term volatility and maintain exposure to Bitcoin’s long-term trend. In this context, gold acts as a buffer during stress phases, while management emphasizes portfolio discipline and transparency in risk control mechanisms. It should be noted that the goal is to combine operational prudence with adherence to the growth theme.

Operational Mechanics: How Risk is Managed

  • Two legs: Bitcoin for the growth component and gold (physical or related instruments) for the protection component, combined within a single framework.
  • Periodic rebalancing: operations aimed at bringing the asset allocation back to a predefined profile and containing any deviations, in order to maintain consistency with the mandate.
  • Drawdown thresholds: loss levels that, once exceeded, trigger targeted de-risking interventions to contain risk exposure.
  • Horizon: a multi-year approach aimed at ensuring resilience during market stress phases, without chasing very short-term movements.

Illustrative Example (non-binding)

For example, if Bitcoin experienced a sharp decline in a month, the share in gold could mitigate the overall loss; conversely, during a strong bull phase in the crypto market, the weight of gold could reduce the performance peak, helping to stabilize the risk profile. In fact, it is a compromise aimed at favoring the continuity of the investment path, accepting a smaller amplitude of fluctuations.

Why Pair Gold with Bitcoin

Gold is traditionally considered a safe haven asset and, in times of financial turbulence, tends to maintain or even increase its value. In contrast, Bitcoin offers a high potential for appreciation, but with marked cycles of volatility. The combination of the two assets aims to reduce directional excesses. Independent analyses, such as those made available by the World Gold Council, indicate a generally low correlation between gold and riskier assets during times of stress. That said, the decorrelation is not constant over time.

Key Data and Transparency

  • Legal structure: the fund integrates a crypto component combined with a hedge in gold or related instruments, within a defined governance framework.
  • Documentation: the official prospectus on the Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management website will contain details on mandate, benchmark, and governance, providing visibility on the processes.
  • Information not yet disclosed: data related to TER/fees, ISIN, initial size or fundraising target, as well as subscription and listing dates, are pending confirmation in the official prospectus, which will formalize the parameters.

Market Context and Possible Effects

Despite institutional interest in digital assets remaining high, the demand for instruments with explicit risk management is growing. The spread of products like spot Bitcoin ETFs has contributed to a certain normalization of intraday volatility; the addition of a gold component offers an additional layer of stabilization, particularly useful for those aiming for more regular returns. In this context, the combination can help smooth out tactical excesses without distorting the thematic exposure to Bitcoin. For further analysis on crypto volatility metrics, you can refer to the work of Kaiko Research.

Who Can Benefit

  • Institutional investors and wealth managers seeking exposure to Bitcoin with predetermined risk limits, within more stringent investment policies.
  • Moderate investors interested in reducing the impact of drawdowns without completely giving up the potential of Bitcoin, while accepting a more linear profile.
  • Multi-asset portfolios that wish to integrate an element of tactical diversification, incorporated into dynamic allocation strategies.

Risks and Limitations to Consider

  • Imperfect hedge: the gold component might not offset extreme or sudden drops in Bitcoin, especially in the presence of simultaneous shocks.
  • Costs: commissions, rebalancing fees, and other expenses could reduce the net return, especially during strong bull phases, impacting the risk/return profile.
  • Liquidity: instruments linked to gold and execution channels for crypto operations may experience friction in particularly stressed market conditions, with possible widening of spreads.
  • Tracking error: differences between spot price, derivative instruments, and replication vehicles could generate deviations from the expected performance, even in the absence of abnormal movements.

Where it stands compared to other products

  • Bitcoin Spot ETF: products designed to maximize exposure to Bitcoin, without the integration of defensive hedging; therefore, the volatility profile remains higher.
  • ETC/ETF on gold: they offer a defensive anchor function, but do not include a crypto component and do not participate in potential digital market rallies.
  • “Risk-managed” solutions: other instruments use strategies such as volatility targeting or overlays, while Cantor Fitzgerald’s approach directly integrates gold as a structural protection element, with explicit rules.

Mini-scenario analysis (purely illustrative)

  • Risk-off market: if Bitcoin were to experience a 20% decline in a month and gold remained stable or with slight positive variations, the fund could mitigate the drawdown thanks to the intervention of the gold component and de-risking operations, with a more stable profile.
  • Crypto rally: in a scenario where Bitcoin gains 25% and gold remains sideways, the investment would still benefit from the rise, albeit with a smoothing of the upside due to the defensive weighting, with a view to continuity.
  • Simultaneous shock: a situation where both components experience a downturn (a rare but possible event) highlights that the fund is not completely immune to losses, despite having containment rules.

Essential Checklist for the Investor

  • Carefully read the official prospectus and the KID/KIID to understand methodology, risks, costs, and governance, also checking for any operational limitations.
  • Check the fees (TER, performance fee) and the operational rebalancing policies, paying attention to the impact on net returns.
  • Check the custody methods for both the crypto components and the gold ones, including the counterparties and periodic audits, for a comprehensive assessment of operational risk.
  • Evaluate liquidity in terms of NAV frequency, redemption windows, and potential slippage, especially during turbulent market phases.
  • Contextualize the fund in relation to your risk profile and investment time horizon, maintaining consistency with personal objectives.

FAQ

Can gold really reduce overall volatility?

Historically, gold has shown greater stability during market stress phases. In a portfolio containing Bitcoin, it can help reduce the magnitude of drawdowns, although not completely eliminating them; the effect is one of dampening, not nullification.

Is the capital guaranteed?

No. The protection offered by the fund is partial and depends on the composition of the allocation, management rules, and market conditions, which can vary significantly.

Where to find prices and reference studies?

Real-time Bitcoin prices are available on CoinGecko; for insights on gold, the World Gold Council is an authoritative source; for analysis on crypto asset volatility, you can consult Kaiko Research.

Conclusion

The hybrid Bitcoin-gold approach presented by Cantor Fitzgerald represents a risk management framework designed for investors seeking stability, without giving up the growth offered by the crypto world. Ultimately, the overall effectiveness of the product will depend on the operational rules, costs, and quality of execution, aspects that will be better outlined in the upcoming official prospectus.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/09/cantor-fitzgerald-combines-bitcoin-and-gold-the-hybrid-fund-that-aims-to-contain-volatility-without-sacrificing-the-upside/

