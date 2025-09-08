Cantor Fitzgerald Launches New Bitcoin Fund Using Gold Hedge Strategy

PANews reported on September 8th that according to Businesswire, Wall Street investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald announced the launch of the Cantor Fitzgerald Gold Protected Bitcoin Fund, LP. The fund is an innovative structured investment product that combines the growth potential and adoption of Bitcoin with the downside protection of gold. If the price of Bitcoin declines, the fund will use the performance of gold to protect up to 100% of the original investment.

