Canva ups valuation to $42B in latest employee share sale after Figma IPO

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 21:02

Canva launched an employee share sale at a valuation of $42B, up 30% from the $32B 2024 valuation. The Australia-based company reported over $3.3B in annualized sales and over 240M active monthly users ahead of its IPO later this year.

The company said the employee stock sale would allow it to remain private while providing much-needed liquidity. Canva also disclosed that it was working with Fidelity and JPMorgan to create a sustainable model for continuing employee liquidity rather than being a one-time event.

The company’s valuation surge coincided with intense competition from established players like Figma, which increased its valuation to $34B following its successful July IPO.

The online design software platform also stressed that the increase in its annualized sales to $3.3B positioned it as a strong competitor to Adobe’s AI-powered Firefly. 

Obrecht says the funding round was oversubscribed 

Canva’s co-founder and COO, Cliff Obrecht, said his company’s latest funding round was oversubscribed. However, details about the number of shares available for sale were not disclosed.

An investor at Primary Venture Partners, Jason Shuman, asserted that the design platform’s 35% YoY growth was a sign of its business resilience and durability.

The online design platform has invested heavily in enhancing AI design tools to grow revenue. The launch of its new AI-powered conversation-based photo editor in April aimed to lure institutional clients away from rivals like Adobe.

Felix Wang, the Managing Director and Partner at Hedgeye Risk, believes the online design platform will soon go public through an IPO.

The Canva team also claimed that Sidney’s Surry Hills suburb would be full of overnight millionaires once the employees’ stock sale started. Eligible former and current “Canvanauts” will soon offer up to $3 million (~AUD 4.6M) of their vested equity for sale at $1,646.14 per share. 

Blackbird raises Canva’s valuation after Figma IPO

Blackbird, an investor in Canva, raised its valuation of the Australian design platform by over 14% following the debut of Figma on Nasdaq. The revised figure, based on input from external valuers, added roughly $7.1 billion to the design company’s valuation. The venture capital firm recently sold part of its Canva stake and claimed that Figma’s IPO warranted further review of the design platform’s valuation.

The VC firm noted that the design software platform had recorded seven years of consistent profits. It added that the online design tool could target an IPO valuation of between $195 billion and $210 billion due to its current size. Blackbird believes the design platform could hit a 65-70x revenue multiple similar to the post-IPO trading multiple recorded by Figma.

Blackbird also noted that the design platform had a stronger financial profile than Figma during its IPO. The online graphic design platform had a peak valuation of $40 billion in 2021, which increased to $56 billion after the June secondary sales. However, its current valuation range of $37 billion to $56 billion is based on different secondary transactions. 

The VC firm claimed the design platform’s AI investments were aggressive enough to position it for AI-driven premium valuation. Integrating AI into its core business also helped increase the company’s market share in the graphics software sector by 12.7%. Nearly 85% of Fortune 500 companies also use the online tool for various tasks relating to graphic design. 

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

PANews reported on June 23 that FuzzLand, a Web3 security and analysis company, recently disclosed a security incident involving the Bedrock UniBTC protocol. Officials said that a former employee used
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0813-30.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 21:09
Share
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin (BTC) stabilizes around $113,500 at the time of writing on Wednesday after dropping 4% in the last two days. This downturn comes as the institutional demand continues to weaken, as spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw outflows exceeding $520 million on Tuesday.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,412.27-0.32%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/20 19:38
Share
Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

MetaMask, the wallet developed by Consensys and used by more than 100 million users worldwide, has just natively integrated the Tron blockchain. This long-awaited development confirms the crypto giant's expansion strategy beyond Ethereum. It follows the recent additions of Sei and Solana. L’article Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
SEI
SEI$0.3016-2.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09985-0.24%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02663+0.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 22:05
Share

Trending News

More

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

BNB Price Set for Upside as TVL Reaches $13.4B and 14M Addresses Active

Swap LUKSO (LYX) on StealthEX: The Blockchain for the New Creative Economy Is Now More Accessible than Ever