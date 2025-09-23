Capital B announces €1.2 million capital increase to expand Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 23rd that Capital B ( The Blockchain Group , ALCPB ) announced the completion of a € 1.2 million private placement at € 1.70 per share. The funds will be used to acquire approximately 10 Bitcoins, increasing the company's potential holdings to 2,810 BTC . The offering, subscribed to by multiple TOBAM funds, totaled 706,000 new shares. Following the offering, Capital B's total share capital reached 214,843,385 shares, with adjustments to its shareholder structure and net asset value per share.
