Capital B completes €5 million capital increase, plans to add 60 BTC

PANews reported on September 8th that Capital B, Europe's first Bitcoin reserve company, announced the completion of a capital increase totaling €5 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve company strategy. The capital increase includes the following components:
- Raising €1.8 million through an “ATM-type” capital increase agreement with TOBAM, issuing 1.019 million shares at €1.72 per share;
- Fulgur Ventures subscribed for 1.25 million shares at €0.544 per share, for a total of €700,000, for legal adjustment measures for holders of OCA B-01 Tranche 1;
- TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund subscribed for 1.5 million shares at €1.69 per share, for a total of €2.5 million.
This capital increase and other ongoing related operations are expected to help the company add approximately 60 bitcoins to its reserves, bringing its total potential bitcoin holdings to 2,261.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.