Capital B completes €5 million capital increase, plans to add 60 BTC

PANews reported on September 8th that Capital B, Europe's first Bitcoin reserve company, announced the completion of a capital increase totaling €5 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve company strategy. The capital increase includes the following components:

Raising €1.8 million through an “ATM-type” capital increase agreement with TOBAM, issuing 1.019 million shares at €1.72 per share;

Fulgur Ventures subscribed for 1.25 million shares at €0.544 per share, for a total of €700,000, for legal adjustment measures for holders of OCA B-01 Tranche 1;

TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund subscribed for 1.5 million shares at €1.69 per share, for a total of €2.5 million.

This capital increase and other ongoing related operations are expected to help the company add approximately 60 bitcoins to its reserves, bringing its total potential bitcoin holdings to 2,261.