Capital B Raises €58.1 Million to Grow Bitcoin Holdings

Capital B raises €58.1 million in private placement to boost Bitcoin holdings and accelerate its strategy as Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company. With 2,249 BTC currently held, the funding helps strengthen the company’s balance sheet by treating Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This move highlights growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin’s potential and positions Capital B as a pioneering leader in corporate Bitcoin adoption across Europe.

