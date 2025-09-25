Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group, the $2.6 trillion asset manager, has become the largest shareholder of Japan’s Bitcoin BTC $111 424 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $53.80 B Treasury firm Metaplanet by adding another 75.5 million MTPLF shares.

The asset manager has doubled its stake in the company, bringing ownership to 11.45%. This comes as Metaplanet stock has fallen 40% over the past month.

Capital Group Buys the Metaplanet Stock Dips

Metaplanet’s Chief Executive Officer, Simon Gerovich, confirmed the investment, highlighting the firm’s confidence in the company’s long-term strategy despite recent market volatility.

Earlier this week, Metaplanet acquired a total of 5,419 BTC for an investment value of $632 million, thereby becoming the fifth-largest corporate holder of BTC.

As a result, the company now holds a total of 25,555 BTC worth around $3 billion, as of the current BTC price.

The company is also on track to hit the 30,000 BTC target by the end of 2025. Metaplanet aims to hold 210,000 BTC, about 1% of the total supply, by the end of 2027. With plans to grow its treasury tenfold in two years, the stock could appeal to corporate investors.

Bitcoin Treasury Firm Gets Buy Rating

Benchmark Equity Research has reiterated its “Buy” rating on Metaplanet (MTPLF) stock, despite the 40% drop in the past month.

Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer has set a year-end 2026 price target of 2,400 yen for Metaplanet, compared to its current trading price of 533 yen, according to Yahoo Finance data.

Speaking on the development, Palmer said:

The analyst highlighted that Metaplanet was Japan’s top-performing stock last year and remains up 56% year-to-date.

Palmer added that the company stands out by leveraging its Bitcoin holdings to generate recurring income through derivative strategies.

