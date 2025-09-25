Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own

TLDR :

Capital Group boosted its Metaplanet stake to 11.45%, making it the new top shareholder.

Filing shows Capital Group owns 129,918,500 shares, overtaking National Financial Services.

Metaplanet confirmed the change in a filing with Japan’s Kanto Local Finance Bureau on Sept. 25.

President Simon Gerovich said Capital Group’s position is valued near $500 million.



Metaplanet’s top shareholder has changed hands. A fresh filing shows Capital Group now holds the biggest stake in the company.

The move pushes National Financial Services down to second place. This shift has caught the attention of investors watching Metaplanet closely. The filing also hints at a clear vote of confidence from a global investment heavyweight.

Capital Group’s Stake in Metaplanet

The disclosure, published on September 25, confirms Capital Group now owns 11.45% of Metaplanet’s voting rights. That amounts to 129,918,500 shares, according to the document. Just last month, Capital Group’s holding sat at 8.31%, leaving it in third place among shareholders.

National Financial Services’ holding did not change but now represents just 7.40% of voting rights. This drop put it behind Capital Group for the first time. Metaplanet confirmed these numbers in its statement, noting that the update reflects newly issued shares that affected the overall count.

The move appears to be an active decision by Capital Group to expand its exposure. The filing shows a deliberate increase rather than a passive gain from dilution. That puts Capital Group firmly in the driver’s seat as Metaplanet’s largest shareholder.

Simon Gerovich, president of Metaplanet, commented on the development in a post on X. He stated that Capital Group’s position is now worth close to $500 million, calling the update an important moment for the company.

Investor Reaction and Market Context

The new stake gives Capital Group stronger influence over corporate decisions, given its voting power now exceeds 10%. Investors are paying attention as large institutional holders often shape a company’s direction over time.

No immediate strategic changes were announced alongside the filing. Metaplanet clarified that its outlook remains the same and no further updates are planned for now. That means any governance or board involvement from Capital Group will be watched closely in coming months.

Trading activity may pick up as market participants react to the shift. Large shareholder movements often signal conviction and attract other investors. Whether Capital Group continues adding to its position could set the tone for the next phase of market sentiment.

For now, the news is simple: Metaplanet’s largest seat is now held by Capital Group, a global asset manager with deep resources. Investors will likely monitor upcoming filings to see if that stake grows even further.

