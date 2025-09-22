Capital Without Borders: How MAIV Unlocks Global Wealth Through Strategic Diversification.

Picture this: In the high towers of Zurich, a woman named Elise scrolls through charts of bond yields and private equity valuations while sipping espresso. She’s no hedge fund manager, just a freelance designer with a keen eye for macro trends. Also, In a café in Medellín, Tomás watches rental indexes rise across Europe while sketching his next UI project. And in Kyoto, a retired engineer named Satoshi checks in on his U.S. real estate income through a blockchain dashboard built thousands of miles&nbsp;away. This is not fiction. It’s the new financial reality, and it’s powered by platforms like MAIV, an elegant system that turns geography into an opportunity rather than a limitation. Global, yes. But grounded in something deeper: strategic diversification that protects, scales, and elevates portfolios beyond&nbsp;borders. Because in today’s world, if your wealth is trapped in your local market, you're not investing. You’re gambling. The Old Way: Geography as a&nbsp;Cage. If we're being honest, traditional investing is still rooted in restriction. Your local bank offers limited instruments. Your government regulates what you can access. Your passport decides which funds or markets you’re allowed to play in. Unless you're a high-net-worth individual or institution, entire asset classes remain locked behind velvet&nbsp;ropes. That’s not diversification. That’s financial gatekeeping wrapped in legacy compliance. And in that world, when a regional downturn hits, be it housing in Berlin or inflation in Buenos Aires, your capital has no escape route. You suffer the full&nbsp;brunt. MAIV’s Way: Strategy First, Borders&nbsp;Nowhere. What MAIV understands better than most is this: diversification is not about owning different things. It's about pursuing different strategies across markets that behave independently. Let’s break that&nbsp;down. Geographic Strategy: MAIV taps into yield-rich environments with varied economic cycles. When North American rental yields plateau, Eastern European emerging markets or Latin American refinancing deals can still outperform. Capital Stack Strategy: Rather than sticking to equity alone, MAIV gives investors exposure to senior debt, mezzanine financing, and hybrid instruments, each offering different risk-reward dynamics. Duration Strategy: Short-term bridge lending. Mid-term commercial financing. Long-term equity participation. MAIV builds optionality into timelines, not just locations. Market Maturity Strategy: Institutional deals in regulated EU jurisdictions sit alongside higher-growth, earlier-stage opportunities elsewhere, designed to balance risk and return at a portfolio level. This isn’t about real estate in Hungary vs condos in Mexico. This is about playing the entire chessboard of global finance, knowing when to go aggressive, when to go defensive, and how to stack the game in your&nbsp;favor. Real Yield, Real Options, Real Geography. Remember Tomás from Medellín? He didn’t just randomly invest in Eastern Europe. He followed MAIV’s quarterly reports and saw the emerging refinancing gap in Poland. The data showed favorable LTVs, rising demand for development capital, and most importantly, tight regulatory protections. And Elise in Zurich? She leaned into MAIV’s short-duration debt pools in Portugal, choosing security and liquidity over volatility, knowing the same capital could later be rotated into higher-yield ventures in Spain or the&nbsp;Balkans. These investors aren’t just betting on buildings. They’re betting on strategy. And MAIV? They’re the architect of those strategies, curating, vetting, structuring, and delivering them in a way that’s both compliant and accessible. The Passport Problem (and Why MAIV Destroys&nbsp;It). For decades, your nationality determined your investment ceiling. An American can’t access certain Swiss funds. A European might be locked out of early-stage Asian fintech. A freelancer in Santiago may never even hear about a commercial refinancing opportunity in Belgium, let alone invest in&nbsp;it. MAIV eliminates that. They’ve built infrastructure that is globally compliant yet locally flexible. EU-registered, legally sound, and smart-contract powered... MAIV’s system routes around red tape without cutting&nbsp;corners. Investors get access to previously unreachable deals, without skirting the law or relying on shady proxies. This isn’t loophole investing. This is infrastructure-grade finance for the internet&nbsp;era. Why Strategic Diversification Matters More Than&nbsp;Ever. Let’s zoom&nbsp;out. 2020–2022: Investors learned the hard way that putting all eggs in DeFi was dangerous. Flash loans. Rugs. Tokens with no intrinsic value. 2023: The RWA narrative begins. Hype rises. But substance? Rare. 2024–2025: The winning portfolios will be those built not on vibes, but on layered strategies, across multiple jurisdictions, using well-structured instruments. MAIV saw this early. That’s why they’re not a "platform." They’re a strategy engine. A portfolio oracle. A compliance-native yield&nbsp;machine. And the key ingredient? Intelligent, intentional diversification. Not five real estate assets in five cities. But five investment strategies designed to move independently, deliver uncorrelated returns, and react intelligently to macro&nbsp;shifts. The Human Side of Global&nbsp;Wealth. We often treat global investing as abstract. Charts, numbers, currency&nbsp;pairs. But at the core of MAIV’s mission is a deeply human idea: that where you live shouldn't limit what you&nbsp;build. Tomás wanted to support his parents while building a life of freedom. Elise wanted to travel more and work less. Satoshi wanted his retirement to mean peace, not&nbsp;panic. MAIV gave them not just access, but direction. Not just deals, but&nbsp;purpose. And the result? Capital that travels freely. Risk that’s measured. Yield that’s earned, not guessed. Portfolios that actually protect rather than&nbsp;pretend. No More Local Mindsets in a Global&nbsp;World. The 1% have always known how to diversify strategically. They don’t panic when one market dips. They rotate. They balance. They move like&nbsp;water. MAIV hands that same toolkit to everyone&nbsp;else. This is investing without borders. This is strategy over noise. This is freedom wrapped in structured finance. And whether you're in Seoul, Sydney, or São Paulo, the message is the same: Think globally. Diversify strategically. Invest with MAIV because the world is your portfolio, if you have the right partner to unlock&nbsp;it. Useful links. Website: maiv.io Discord: https://discord.gg/JHZvtyHwnM X: https://x.com/MAIV_FINANCE Capital Without Borders: How MAIV Unlocks Global Wealth Through Strategic Diversification. was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this storyPicture this: In the high towers of Zurich, a woman named Elise scrolls through charts of bond yields and private equity valuations while sipping espresso. She’s no hedge fund manager, just a freelance designer with a keen eye for macro trends. Also, In a café in Medellín, Tomás watches rental indexes rise across Europe while sketching his next UI project. And in Kyoto, a retired engineer named Satoshi checks in on his U.S. real estate income through a blockchain dashboard built thousands of miles&nbsp;away. This is not fiction. It’s the new financial reality, and it’s powered by platforms like MAIV, an elegant system that turns geography into an opportunity rather than a limitation. Global, yes. But grounded in something deeper: strategic diversification that protects, scales, and elevates portfolios beyond&nbsp;borders. Because in today’s world, if your wealth is trapped in your local market, you're not investing. You’re gambling. The Old Way: Geography as a&nbsp;Cage. If we're being honest, traditional investing is still rooted in restriction. Your local bank offers limited instruments. Your government regulates what you can access. Your passport decides which funds or markets you’re allowed to play in. Unless you're a high-net-worth individual or institution, entire asset classes remain locked behind velvet&nbsp;ropes. That’s not diversification. That’s financial gatekeeping wrapped in legacy compliance. And in that world, when a regional downturn hits, be it housing in Berlin or inflation in Buenos Aires, your capital has no escape route. You suffer the full&nbsp;brunt. MAIV’s Way: Strategy First, Borders&nbsp;Nowhere. What MAIV understands better than most is this: diversification is not about owning different things. It's about pursuing different strategies across markets that behave independently. Let’s break that&nbsp;down. Geographic Strategy: MAIV taps into yield-rich environments with varied economic cycles. When North American rental yields plateau, Eastern European emerging markets or Latin American refinancing deals can still outperform. Capital Stack Strategy: Rather than sticking to equity alone, MAIV gives investors exposure to senior debt, mezzanine financing, and hybrid instruments, each offering different risk-reward dynamics. Duration Strategy: Short-term bridge lending. Mid-term commercial financing. Long-term equity participation. MAIV builds optionality into timelines, not just locations. Market Maturity Strategy: Institutional deals in regulated EU jurisdictions sit alongside higher-growth, earlier-stage opportunities elsewhere, designed to balance risk and return at a portfolio level. This isn’t about real estate in Hungary vs condos in Mexico. This is about playing the entire chessboard of global finance, knowing when to go aggressive, when to go defensive, and how to stack the game in your&nbsp;favor. Real Yield, Real Options, Real Geography. Remember Tomás from Medellín? He didn’t just randomly invest in Eastern Europe. He followed MAIV’s quarterly reports and saw the emerging refinancing gap in Poland. The data showed favorable LTVs, rising demand for development capital, and most importantly, tight regulatory protections. And Elise in Zurich? She leaned into MAIV’s short-duration debt pools in Portugal, choosing security and liquidity over volatility, knowing the same capital could later be rotated into higher-yield ventures in Spain or the&nbsp;Balkans. These investors aren’t just betting on buildings. They’re betting on strategy. And MAIV? They’re the architect of those strategies, curating, vetting, structuring, and delivering them in a way that’s both compliant and accessible. The Passport Problem (and Why MAIV Destroys&nbsp;It). For decades, your nationality determined your investment ceiling. An American can’t access certain Swiss funds. A European might be locked out of early-stage Asian fintech. A freelancer in Santiago may never even hear about a commercial refinancing opportunity in Belgium, let alone invest in&nbsp;it. MAIV eliminates that. They’ve built infrastructure that is globally compliant yet locally flexible. EU-registered, legally sound, and smart-contract powered... MAIV’s system routes around red tape without cutting&nbsp;corners. Investors get access to previously unreachable deals, without skirting the law or relying on shady proxies. This isn’t loophole investing. This is infrastructure-grade finance for the internet&nbsp;era. Why Strategic Diversification Matters More Than&nbsp;Ever. Let’s zoom&nbsp;out. 2020–2022: Investors learned the hard way that putting all eggs in DeFi was dangerous. Flash loans. Rugs. Tokens with no intrinsic value. 2023: The RWA narrative begins. Hype rises. But substance? Rare. 2024–2025: The winning portfolios will be those built not on vibes, but on layered strategies, across multiple jurisdictions, using well-structured instruments. MAIV saw this early. That’s why they’re not a "platform." They’re a strategy engine. A portfolio oracle. A compliance-native yield&nbsp;machine. And the key ingredient? Intelligent, intentional diversification. Not five real estate assets in five cities. But five investment strategies designed to move independently, deliver uncorrelated returns, and react intelligently to macro&nbsp;shifts. The Human Side of Global&nbsp;Wealth. We often treat global investing as abstract. Charts, numbers, currency&nbsp;pairs. But at the core of MAIV’s mission is a deeply human idea: that where you live shouldn't limit what you&nbsp;build. Tomás wanted to support his parents while building a life of freedom. Elise wanted to travel more and work less. Satoshi wanted his retirement to mean peace, not&nbsp;panic. MAIV gave them not just access, but direction. Not just deals, but&nbsp;purpose. And the result? Capital that travels freely. Risk that’s measured. Yield that’s earned, not guessed. Portfolios that actually protect rather than&nbsp;pretend. No More Local Mindsets in a Global&nbsp;World. The 1% have always known how to diversify strategically. They don’t panic when one market dips. They rotate. They balance. They move like&nbsp;water. MAIV hands that same toolkit to everyone&nbsp;else. This is investing without borders. This is strategy over noise. This is freedom wrapped in structured finance. And whether you're in Seoul, Sydney, or São Paulo, the message is the same: Think globally. Diversify strategically. Invest with MAIV because the world is your portfolio, if you have the right partner to unlock&nbsp;it. Useful links. Website: maiv.io Discord: https://discord.gg/JHZvtyHwnM X: https://x.com/MAIV_FINANCE Capital Without Borders: How MAIV Unlocks Global Wealth Through Strategic Diversification. was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story

Capital Without Borders: How MAIV Unlocks Global Wealth Through Strategic Diversification.

By: Medium
2025/09/22 15:17
MAIV
MAIV$0.0020097-13.20%

Picture this: In the high towers of Zurich, a woman named Elise scrolls through charts of bond yields and private equity valuations while sipping espresso. She’s no hedge fund manager, just a freelance designer with a keen eye for macro trends. Also, In a café in Medellín, Tomás watches rental indexes rise across Europe while sketching his next UI project. And in Kyoto, a retired engineer named Satoshi checks in on his U.S. real estate income through a blockchain dashboard built thousands of miles away.

This is not fiction. It’s the new financial reality, and it’s powered by platforms like MAIV, an elegant system that turns geography into an opportunity rather than a limitation. Global, yes. But grounded in something deeper: strategic diversification that protects, scales, and elevates portfolios beyond borders.

Because in today’s world, if your wealth is trapped in your local market, you're not investing. You’re gambling.

The Old Way: Geography as a Cage.

If we're being honest, traditional investing is still rooted in restriction.
Your local bank offers limited instruments. Your government regulates what you can access. Your passport decides which funds or markets you’re allowed to play in. Unless you're a high-net-worth individual or institution, entire asset classes remain locked behind velvet ropes.

That’s not diversification. That’s financial gatekeeping wrapped in legacy compliance.

And in that world, when a regional downturn hits, be it housing in Berlin or inflation in Buenos Aires, your capital has no escape route. You suffer the full brunt.

MAIV’s Way: Strategy First, Borders Nowhere.

What MAIV understands better than most is this: diversification is not about owning different things. It's about pursuing different strategies across markets that behave independently.

Let’s break that down.

Geographic Strategy: MAIV taps into yield-rich environments with varied economic cycles. When North American rental yields plateau, Eastern European emerging markets or Latin American refinancing deals can still outperform.

Capital Stack Strategy: Rather than sticking to equity alone, MAIV gives investors exposure to senior debt, mezzanine financing, and hybrid instruments, each offering different risk-reward dynamics.

Duration Strategy: Short-term bridge lending. Mid-term commercial financing. Long-term equity participation. MAIV builds optionality into timelines, not just locations.

Market Maturity Strategy: Institutional deals in regulated EU jurisdictions sit alongside higher-growth, earlier-stage opportunities elsewhere, designed to balance risk and return at a portfolio level.

This isn’t about real estate in Hungary vs condos in Mexico. This is about playing the entire chessboard of global finance, knowing when to go aggressive, when to go defensive, and how to stack the game in your favor.

Real Yield, Real Options, Real Geography.

Remember Tomás from Medellín? He didn’t just randomly invest in Eastern Europe. He followed MAIV’s quarterly reports and saw the emerging refinancing gap in Poland. The data showed favorable LTVs, rising demand for development capital, and most importantly, tight regulatory protections.

And Elise in Zurich? She leaned into MAIV’s short-duration debt pools in Portugal, choosing security and liquidity over volatility, knowing the same capital could later be rotated into higher-yield ventures in Spain or the Balkans.

These investors aren’t just betting on buildings. They’re betting on strategy.

And MAIV? They’re the architect of those strategies, curating, vetting, structuring, and delivering them in a way that’s both compliant and accessible.

The Passport Problem (and Why MAIV Destroys It).

For decades, your nationality determined your investment ceiling.

An American can’t access certain Swiss funds. A European might be locked out of early-stage Asian fintech. A freelancer in Santiago may never even hear about a commercial refinancing opportunity in Belgium, let alone invest in it.

MAIV eliminates that.

They’ve built infrastructure that is globally compliant yet locally flexible. EU-registered, legally sound, and smart-contract powered... MAIV’s system routes around red tape without cutting corners.

Investors get access to previously unreachable deals, without skirting the law or relying on shady proxies. This isn’t loophole investing. This is infrastructure-grade finance for the internet era.

Why Strategic Diversification Matters More Than Ever.

Let’s zoom out.

2020–2022: Investors learned the hard way that putting all eggs in DeFi was dangerous. Flash loans. Rugs. Tokens with no intrinsic value.

2023: The RWA narrative begins. Hype rises. But substance? Rare.

2024–2025: The winning portfolios will be those built not on vibes, but on layered strategies, across multiple jurisdictions, using well-structured instruments.

MAIV saw this early. That’s why they’re not a "platform." They’re a strategy engine. A portfolio oracle. A compliance-native yield machine.

And the key ingredient? Intelligent, intentional diversification.

Not five real estate assets in five cities. But five investment strategies designed to move independently, deliver uncorrelated returns, and react intelligently to macro shifts.

The Human Side of Global Wealth.

We often treat global investing as abstract. Charts, numbers, currency pairs.

But at the core of MAIV’s mission is a deeply human idea: that where you live shouldn't limit what you build.

Tomás wanted to support his parents while building a life of freedom. Elise wanted to travel more and work less. Satoshi wanted his retirement to mean peace, not panic.

MAIV gave them not just access, but direction. Not just deals, but purpose.

And the result? Capital that travels freely. Risk that’s measured. Yield that’s earned, not guessed. Portfolios that actually protect rather than pretend.

No More Local Mindsets in a Global World.

The 1% have always known how to diversify strategically. They don’t panic when one market dips. They rotate. They balance. They move like water.

MAIV hands that same toolkit to everyone else.

This is investing without borders. This is strategy over noise. This is freedom wrapped in structured finance.

And whether you're in Seoul, Sydney, or São Paulo, the message is the same:
Think globally. Diversify strategically. Invest with MAIV because the world is your portfolio, if you have the right partner to unlock it.

Useful links.

Website: maiv.io
Discord: https://discord.gg/JHZvtyHwnM
X: https://x.com/MAIV_FINANCE

Capital Without Borders: How MAIV Unlocks Global Wealth Through Strategic Diversification. was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

No L2s, No Mass Adoption. Period.

No L2s, No Mass Adoption. Period.

ETH Can’t Do It&nbsp;Alone ETH mainnet is powerful but let’s be honest, it’s pricey AF. $50 swaps, $100 NFT mints. Perfect for whales flexing, useless for billions of everyday&nbsp;users. That’s why Layer 2s (L2s) exist. They’re Ethereum’s highways: same security, but faster and dirt cheap. No L2s = crypto stays niche. With them, ETH finally goes&nbsp;global. Why Ethereum Alone Can’t&nbsp;Scale 2021 gas fees were brutal. People spent rent money on swaps. NFT mints sometimes cost more than the&nbsp;art. Ethereum nailed security, but it was locked behind insane fees. Rollups solved that by bundling transactions, compressing data, and anchoring it back to Ethereum. Think of ETH as the courthouse. L2s are the highways around it. Same rules, way more traffic can&nbsp;flow. Rollups Two main flavors run the&nbsp;show: Optimistic Rollups (Arbitrum, Optimism): “Innocent until proven guilty.” Transactions go through unless someone proves fraud. Efficient, but withdrawals to mainnet take ~7&nbsp;days. ZK Rollups (zkSync, Starknet, Scroll): “Math doesn’t lie.” Validity is proved upfront with cryptography. Harder tech, but faster and more&nbsp;secure. Either way → fees drop from $20 to cents. That’s the&nbsp;unlock. Why L2s Matter for Mass&nbsp;Adoption Mass adoption = billions of cheap, everyday transactions. That’s impossible on L1, but normal on&nbsp;L2. DeFi: Swapping $50 shouldn’t cost $20. On L2s, anyone can farm, lend, and&nbsp;trade. Gaming + NFTs: $5 skins, collectibles, and in-game items actually make&nbsp;sense. SocialFi: Billions of likes, tips, and posts daily. Reddit already runs Community Points on Arbitrum&nbsp;Nova. Without L2s, Ethereum is boutique. With them, it becomes global infrastructure. It’s Already Happening Arbitrum: The DeFi king. GMX, Radiant, Uniswap all live here. Nova powers gaming + social. The BoLD upgrade decentralizes validation. Optimism: Playing the meta game. The OP Stack lets anyone spin up an L2. Coinbase’s Base, Zora, Worldcoin all sparks from the same match. Together = the Superchain. ZK Rollups: zkSync, Starknet, Scroll are still early, but building for instant, trustless scaling. Then came Dencun (2024). Ethereum introduced blobs, slashing L2 fees by ~95%. Overnight, “cheap” became “basically free.” The Messy Bits&nbsp;👀 L2s are the backbone, but they’re not&nbsp;perfect: Sequencers = Central chokepoints. Today, one operator orders all transactions. Risk of censorship + MEV capture is real. Optimism is testing “shared sequencers.” Espresso + Astria are building neutral&nbsp;ones. Bridges = Speed vs. trust. Optimistic rollups force a 7 day wait. Fast bridges fix UX but add risk over $2B lost in hacks shows the danger. ZK rollups may cut this, but proofs are still&nbsp;heavy. Liquidity = Fragmentation risk. Superchain sounds&nbsp;, but liquidity could scatter across 20 OP chains. Imagine Uniswap split across Base, Zora, Optimism. Without cross-chain messaging, composability breaks. Governance = Growing pains. Arbitrum DAO controls ~$3B, but drama over 750M ARB transfers showed fragility. Optimism’s RetroPGF funds public goods after impact bold but unproven long&nbsp;term. The Road&nbsp;Ahead For L2s to truly onboard billions, three things must&nbsp;click: Decentralized Sequencers → no single chokepoint. Seamless Interop → bridging feels invisible. Invisible UX → normies don’t care what chain they’re&nbsp;on. When that happens, no one says “I bridged to Arbitrum.” They just say: “I sent crypto. It was instant. It was&nbsp;cheap.” Final Take Ethereum is the air. Without it, nothing runs. L2s are the engines. They move the people, the culture, the transactions. No L2s = crypto stays niche. With L2s = we onboard billions. They’re not a side quest. They’re the backbone of Ethereum’s future.&nbsp;Period. Key Takeaways Ethereum is secure but too expensive to scale&nbsp;alone. L2s bundle transactions and slash fees by&nbsp;95%+. Arbitrum leads DeFi today, while Optimism builds the Superchain for tomorrow. ZK rollups are early but promise instant security at&nbsp;scale. Main challenges: sequencer centralization, bridge risks, liquidity fragmentation, DAO politics. Long-term success depends on decentralization, interop, and invisible UX. Bottom line: No L2s, no mass adoption. With them, Ethereum scales to billions. No L2s, No Mass Adoption. Period. was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
MASS
MASS$0.000713-1.42%
Share
Medium2025/09/22 15:18
Share
Transform $1000 Into $1,000,000 With Top 5 Meme Coins Set for Huge Bull Run Gains by 2026

Transform $1000 Into $1,000,000 With Top 5 Meme Coins Set for Huge Bull Run Gains by 2026

The post Transform $1000 Into $1,000,000 With Top 5 Meme Coins Set for Huge Bull Run Gains by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Turning $1,000 into $1,000,000 might sound like a stretch as it’s not the norm, but among meme-driven tokens and presale plays, such a move is not unheard of when everything aligns: demand, listing momentum, low early cost, and scaling utility. With that in mind, let’s examine five meme coins with a cumulative 1,000x potential by …
1
1$0.008016-22.37%
Movement
MOVE$0.1182-6.41%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/22 14:58
Share
Falcon Finance updates white paper: adopts dual-token model USDf and sUSDf, TGE circulation is about 2.34 billion

Falcon Finance updates white paper: adopts dual-token model USDf and sUSDf, TGE circulation is about 2.34 billion

PANews reported on September 22nd that Falcon Finance has released an updated whitepaper, introducing its synthetic dollar protocol and $FF token. The protocol aims to generate returns through a diversified strategy, employing a dual-token model (USDf and sUSDf), supporting both stablecoin and non-stablecoin collateral, and employing an on-chain insurance fund to mitigate risk. The fixed supply of $FF tokens is 10 billion, and the TGE circulation is approximately 2.34 billion. It has governance and practical functions and can be used for proposals, voting, staking, etc. The distribution ratio includes 35% ecosystem, 32.2% foundation, 20% team and contributors, etc. In terms of future plans, in 2025, the fiat currency channel will be expanded to Latin America, Turkey, the Middle East and North America, the UAE gold redemption service will be launched, and tokenized government bonds and RWAs will be integrated; in 2026, the RWAs engine will be built, gold redemption will be expanded to the Middle East and Hong Kong, and institutional-grade USDf products and investment funds will be launched.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003594+7.99%
Falcon Finance
USDF$0.9852-0.48%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0121-10.89%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 15:29
Share

Trending News

More

No L2s, No Mass Adoption. Period.

Transform $1000 Into $1,000,000 With Top 5 Meme Coins Set for Huge Bull Run Gains by 2026

Falcon Finance updates white paper: adopts dual-token model USDf and sUSDf, TGE circulation is about 2.34 billion

Vana officially launches its native iOS and Android apps

Analysis: Ethereum risk management needs rise, treasury buying capacity is limited