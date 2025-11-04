Capx AI: Mainnet launch on November 4th

PANews reported on November 4th that Capx AI will launch its mainnet on November 4th, introducing Capx SuperApp, Capx Cloud, and Capx Chain to developers and users worldwide. Capx Chain is an Ethereum Layer 2 platform based on Arbitrum Orbit, used for the issuance and trading of AI application tokens; Capx Cloud is secured by approximately $220 million in re-staking assets on Symbiotic, providing AI deployment and auditing capabilities; SuperApp integrates application exploration, early token subscription, and trading.
As previously reported, Capx AI, an Ethereum L2 project dedicated to AI agents, completed a $3.14 million seed round of financing, led by Manifold and others .