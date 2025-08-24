Cardano (ADA) Founder Charles Hoskinson Meets with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse – Here Are the Details

Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson provided important information about both strategic collaborations and regulatory developments in the cryptocurrency ecosystem in his recent statements.

Hoskinson stated that he had a long conversation with Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov regarding the integration of Chainlink into the Cardano ecosystem and said:

Hoskinson also signaled a significant step towards the XRP ecosystem:

In addition, Hoskinson was at the same table with FED officials, Chainlink Co-founder Sergey Nazarov, Solana Co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

Referring to the investments made in the Cardano ecosystem, Hoskinson announced that they have spent $23 million to support the native token ecosystem to date.

Finally, touching on a critical development regarding crypto regulations in the US, Hoskinson said the following about the CLARITY Act:

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cardano-ada-founder-charles-hoskinson-meets-with-ripple-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-here-are-the-details/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
