Cardano (ADA) Gets Massive Exposure as OpenBank Rolls Out Powerful Integration

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/19 13:29
Cardano
  • OpenBank, Santander’s digital arm, now offers Cardano’s ADA to its clients.
  • Customers can trade crypto alongside traditional assets in one portfolio.
  • The move could significantly raise Cardano’s visibility in Europe.

On September 16, 2025, OpenBank, the digital bank owned by Santander, announced a new crypto service that allows customers to buy, sell, and hold digital assets alongside traditional investments. Cardano’s native token, ADA, was included at launch, marking a major step in bringing the cryptocurrency closer to mainstream finance in Europe.

The rollout began in Germany, with Spain set to follow and wider European expansion on the way. OpenBank clients can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano directly in the app with a flat 1.49% fee per transaction, starting from €1. 

Custody services are free, and holdings appear next to stocks, bonds, and ETFs in the same dashboard. This seamless setup eliminates the need for third-party exchanges, giving users a more integrated experience.

A Digital Bank with Global Reach

OpenBank has emerged as Europe’s largest fully digital bank by deposits, covering more than two million clients in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Mexico, and the United States.

It was relaunched in 2017 as a cloud-based bank that could roll out services faster and at a lower cost than traditional banks. It offers checking accounts, savings, loans, and investment products all through mobile and web apps.

Blending fintech’s ease of use with the strength of an institution, OpenBank has attracted a growing foreign following. And now, by including crypto in its product offerings, the bank is wiping out lines between virtual and old-style finance.

It’s RoboAdvisor, a robo-advisory investment product, that will similarly run under the new setup, making adjustments to client portfolios based upon goals and risk tolerances.

What This Means for Cardano

Listing ADA is more than that. Millions of OpenBank users will see Cardano in the same place they currently hold stocks and bonds. The exposure can build broader interest in Cardano’s ecosystem, from staking to governance to development and adoption.

Cardano has already built a record of strong brand presence in the crypto world. Including ADA in the list of assets of a big-name European virtual bank furthers its mainstream finance presence even more. It places ADA at par with mainstream assets, making it acceptable to maintain virtual tokens as part of everyday banking.

It is something of a watershed moment for Cardano. It shows how mainstream banks are helping to bridge the gap between developing blockchain networks and regular financial systems, paving the way for broader adoption all over Europe.

Also Read: Cardano (ADA) Eyes Breakout: Openbank Listing Fuels the Rally Toward $0.96

