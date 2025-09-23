TLDR Cardano (ADA) broke below ascending trendline support, signaling potential deeper correction ahead Dormant wallet activity has increased, creating fresh selling pressure on exchanges Technical indicators show bearish momentum with RSI at 40 and MACD crossover confirming downtrend ADA currently trading around $0.81, down 6.1% after breaking $0.84 support level Next key support target sits [...] The post Cardano (ADA) Price: Dormant Wallet Activity Creates Fresh Selling Pressure appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Cardano (ADA) broke below ascending trendline support, signaling potential deeper correction ahead Dormant wallet activity has increased, creating fresh selling pressure on exchanges Technical indicators show bearish momentum with RSI at 40 and MACD crossover confirming downtrend ADA currently trading around $0.81, down 6.1% after breaking $0.84 support level Next key support target sits [...] The post Cardano (ADA) Price: Dormant Wallet Activity Creates Fresh Selling Pressure appeared first on CoinCentral.

Cardano (ADA) Price: Dormant Wallet Activity Creates Fresh Selling Pressure

By: Coincentral
2025/09/23 15:15
1
1$0.0141+97.36%
Cardano
ADA$0.8221+0.90%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02364-1.99%

TLDR

  • Cardano (ADA) broke below ascending trendline support, signaling potential deeper correction ahead
  • Dormant wallet activity has increased, creating fresh selling pressure on exchanges
  • Technical indicators show bearish momentum with RSI at 40 and MACD crossover confirming downtrend
  • ADA currently trading around $0.81, down 6.1% after breaking $0.84 support level
  • Next key support target sits at $0.76, representing 50% retracement from recent lows to highs

Cardano price has entered correction territory after breaking below a key ascending trendline on Monday. The cryptocurrency now trades at $0.81, extending losses from the $0.84 support level.

Cardano (ADA) PriceCardano (ADA) Price

The technical breakdown comes as on-chain data reveals increased activity from dormant wallets. These long-inactive addresses are moving tokens to exchanges, creating fresh selling pressure.

Santiment’s Age Consumed index shows recent spikes that historically precede price declines. The metric tracks when dormant tokens begin moving after extended periods of inactivity.

Source: SantimentThe latest uptick occurred Monday, coinciding with ADA’s trendline break. Previous spikes in this indicator have marked local price tops as holders transferred tokens from storage to trading platforms.

Selling Pressure Builds Across Multiple Metrics

CryptoQuant data reinforces the bearish outlook through the Taker CVD indicator. This metric measures the cumulative difference between buy and sell volumes over three months.

ADA Spot Taker CVD chart. Source: CryptoQuantSource: CryptoQuant

ADA’s Taker CVD turned negative in mid-August and continues declining. The persistent negative readings indicate sustained selling pressure outweighing buying interest.

When the 90-day CVD decreases while negative, it signals a Taker Sell Dominant Phase. This phase typically coincides with extended price weakness as market participants favor selling over buying.

The combination of dormant wallet activity and negative volume flows creates a challenging environment for price recovery.

Technical Indicators Point Lower

The daily chart shows ADA broke its ascending trendline connecting multiple lows since early July. This trendline had provided support during the summer rally to $1.02 in August.

Source: TradingView

Monday’s 6.1% decline pushed the cryptocurrency below the $0.84 daily support level. The break confirms the start of a deeper correction phase.

The Relative Strength Index sits at 40, below the neutral 50 level. This reading indicates bearish momentum has taken control of price action.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence also flashed a bearish crossover Monday. This technical signal typically precedes extended downward moves.

Target Levels and Recovery Scenarios

Bears are targeting the $0.76 support level as the next major downside objective. This level represents a 50% retracement from June’s $0.51 low to August’s $1.02 high.

The $0.76 area has served as support during previous corrections. A test of this level would complete approximately 25% decline from current levels.

Recovery remains possible if buyers emerge at current prices. A bounce back above $0.84 would restore the previous support as resistance.

However, the technical evidence favors continued weakness in the near term. Multiple indicators align to suggest lower prices ahead.

ADA closed Monday below $0.84 after breaking the ascending trendline that had supported prices since July.

The post Cardano (ADA) Price: Dormant Wallet Activity Creates Fresh Selling Pressure appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

The post Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s market stability has been severely impacted as a wave of liquidations sweeps through, primarily due to a notable decrease in trading volumes. The current financial landscape, affected by interest rate fluctuations and bond yield increases spurred by Federal Reserve actions, has only added to the market’s instability. Continue Reading:Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-faces-intense-challenges-with-liquidations
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1594-0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017265-0.54%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008567-0.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:56
Share
UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

The post UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).  The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting.  CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance.  The MOF announced that the UAE will roll out the framework in 2027, with the initial information exchange expected to start in 2028.  Cointelegraph reached out to the UAE Ministry of Finance for more information, but did not receive a response by publication.  Public consultation underway To prepare for implementation, the UAE launched a public consultation to gather feedback from industry stakeholders, including exchanges, custodians, traders and advisory firms. The consultation opened Sept. 15 and will close Nov. 8.  The UAE joined 50 other jurisdictions that have committed to implementing CARF in the coming years, setting the stage for a global approach to crypto tax reporting. Countries including New Zealand, Australia and the Netherlands have also committed to adapting the framework. On June 6, Switzerland also moved forward with the plans to automatically share crypto-related tax data with 74 partner countries. The Swiss government adopted a bill that would enable the automatic exchange of information, sharing data with most G20 countries.  Related: MiCA under pressure as national regulators challenge passporting South Korea to join CARF countries in tax info sharing On Sept. 2, South Korean media outlet Nate reported that the country had also finalized the agreement to implement CARF to share crypto tax data with…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0846-0.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017265-0.54%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05841--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:38
Share
PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures has declared a strategic investment in Stable, a partnership that is meant to increase the global adoption of PayPal USD (PYUSD).
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

Best Crypto Presales That Could Explode in 2025

Aevo Pre-Launch Platform Launches Monad Token Trading