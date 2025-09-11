Cardano (ADA) Price Outlook Sour as Whale Interest Steers Clear of Legacy Networks for Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Focus shifts elsewhere in the crypto market as whales steer clear of legacy networks and shift to newer terrain, casting a shadow over the horizon for Cardano (ADA). Deep-pocketed investors are now heavily pouring investments into Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new DeFi protocol that’s catching investors’ attention. Market’s new presale addition, valued at $0.035, has moved to step 6 of 11 in presale. 

Investors will be seeing  price per token rise by 14.3% in the next step. Over 16 thousand investors are currently waiting to receive their tokens on the launch date after buying early. The movement is a sign that there is heightened demand for new protocols with new utility, something that can be used as an indicator that crypto sentiment tide is shifting in favor of MUTM while more established assets such as Cardano are experiencing headwinds.

Cardano (ADA) Trades Sideways Despite Market Trends

Cardano (ADA) hovers at $0.8378, 1.37% above the last close. The crypto market is going through a change of investment focus as some of its largest holders seek better buys. Cardano has entered  a phase of flat price action after a sharp fall from its all-time high above $3. 

While a recovery may happen, it may not be soon. In fact, most predictions forecast further fall, with the floor as low as $0.50. As this happens, investors are looking for opportunities that could bring profits. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) leads as a hot pick amongst most investors, and for obvious reasons. 

Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale

Mutuum Finance is at Phase 6 presale and offering tokens at $0.035. The sale has been proceeding very quickly, and investors have raised more than $15.5 million so far. The project will also provide a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain that will be utilized to make simple transactions and as a long-term storage asset.

Mutuum Finance delivers a multi-purpose, dual-lending DeFi platform that allows lenders and borrowers to possess both ownership and control and maximum transparency. It sets the network to become manipulation-proof, scalable, and accessible for institutional and retail investors.

Mutuum Finance Protocol Overview

Variable interest rates are used in the MUTM protocol and assist in controlling liquidity efficiently. Variable lending interest is dependent on market utilization: excess capital stimulates lending with lower fees, while low liquidity requires higher fees to facilitate loans repayment and new deposits. Fixed-rate lending is also made available for borrowers and of a higher rate than variable and only for highly liquid collateral.

Risk and Asset Parameters

Mutuum Finance has strong risk management systems that give protocol stability. The protocol controls under-collateralized positions well and incentivizes borrowers to over-collateralize loans. The protocol even prevents depositing illiquid, volatile, and risky assets into secondary markets. MUTM mitigates exposure via a cascade of Loan-to-Value ratios, liquidity ceilings, liquidation penalties, and reserve factors that hedge and keep the platform liquid under all market conditions.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is the new favorite of crypto investors as Cardano (ADA) loses its spotlight. Phase 6 presale tokens are available at $0.035 and will be increased by 14.3% in the subsequent phase, having already made over $15.5 million and with 16,000+ investors signed up. The platform boasts a two-way DeFi lending protocol, a USD-pegged stablecoin, and strong risk management, ensuring security, scalability, and transparency. Given that ADA is trading at $0.8378, MUTM is already set to attract the whales as the symbol of high-growth, high-innovation potential. Buy Stage 6 tokens at a discount today.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

