Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 20

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 22:24
The Cardano price is consolidating around $0.93 after strong gains earlier this month lifted ADA from July lows near $0.60 to a high of $0.97. Sellers have capped the advance at the resistance zone just under $1.00, and the market is now coiling inside a symmetrical triangle pattern. This tight range highlights indecision as bulls defend recent breakout levels while bears pressure near the upper bound.

Cardano Price Forecast Table: August 20, 2025

Indicator/ZoneLevel / Signal
Cardano price today$0.93
Resistance 1$0.97
Resistance 2$1.03
Support 1$0.91
Support 2$0.88
Major Support Cluster$0.73
EMA Cluster (4H)$0.89–$0.93 (Neutral Support)
Bollinger Bands (4H)Tightening, breakout likely
Supertrend (4H)Bearish below $0.95
DMIWeak trend, ADX declining
Spot Netflow (Aug 19)-$5.62M (bearish exchange flows)

What’s Happening With Cardano’s Price?

ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

On the daily chart, ADA remains above its key breakout base near $0.73, where a large volume profile node confirms strong demand. The sharp rally from late July was supported by sustained inflows, but the current stall reflects fading momentum near the $0.97–$1.00 ceiling.

ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The 2-hour chart shows ADA trading within a triangle structure, with higher lows forming support near $0.91 and lower highs capping price below $0.96. RSI sits around 49, reflecting a neutral state, while volume has tapered, suggesting traders are awaiting a decisive breakout.

Why Is The Cardano Price Going Down Today?

ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The primary reason behind why Cardano price going down today is repeated rejection from the $0.97 resistance. Price has failed multiple attempts to close above this key barrier, triggering mild profit-taking.

The 4-hour EMA cluster (20/50/100/200) is tightly packed between $0.89 and $0.93, showing ADA is testing dynamic support. However, Bollinger Bands are narrowing, pointing to suppressed volatility that often precedes sharp movement.

ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

Supertrend analysis confirms this pressure, with the bearish flip level at $0.95 acting as an immediate ceiling. Meanwhile, DMI readings show ADX weakening while +DI and -DI converge, signaling indecision rather than clear trend continuation.

ADA On-Chain Activity (Source: Coinglass)

Spot inflow/outflow data adds to this caution. On August 19, ADA recorded net outflows of $5.62 million, coinciding with the pullback from $0.96 to $0.92, highlighting short-term bearish pressure from exchange flows.

Indicators Signal A Build-Up Ahead Of Breakout

ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The 4-hour Bollinger Bands suggest ADA is compressing between $0.89 and $0.97, with volatility due to expand soon. Fibonacci extension levels place resistance at $1.00 and $1.03, while support lies at $0.90 and deeper at $0.83.

Cardano price action also respects a rising channel on the 4-hour chart, where the lower bound sits at $0.91. A breakdown here could drag ADA back toward $0.88 and $0.83, while holding above this channel favors another attempt at $1.00.

With CMF slightly negative and derivatives positioning cooling, traders remain cautious until a decisive move clears the current compression.

ADA Price Prediction: Short-Term Outlook (24H)

For the next 24 hours, Cardano price today is likely to remain range-bound between $0.91 and $0.97. A breakout above $0.97 would open the door for $1.00 and $1.03, while further upside could test $1.10 in the short term.

On the downside, if ADA closes below $0.91, selling pressure may extend toward $0.88 and $0.83, with the broader support cluster near $0.73 acting as the line of defense for bulls.

Given the tightening triangle and fading volume, a volatility-driven move appears imminent. Traders should closely monitor the $0.97 breakout and $0.91 support zone for direction.

