Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 20

The Cardano price is consolidating around $0.93 after strong gains earlier this month lifted ADA from July lows near $0.60 to a high of $0.97. Sellers have capped the advance at the resistance zone just under $1.00, and the market is now coiling inside a symmetrical triangle pattern. This tight range highlights indecision as bulls defend recent breakout levels while bears pressure near the upper bound.
Cardano Price Forecast Table: August 20, 2025
|Indicator/Zone
|Level / Signal
|Cardano price today
|$0.93
|Resistance 1
|$0.97
|Resistance 2
|$1.03
|Support 1
|$0.91
|Support 2
|$0.88
|Major Support Cluster
|$0.73
|EMA Cluster (4H)
|$0.89–$0.93 (Neutral Support)
|Bollinger Bands (4H)
|Tightening, breakout likely
|Supertrend (4H)
|Bearish below $0.95
|DMI
|Weak trend, ADX declining
|Spot Netflow (Aug 19)
|-$5.62M (bearish exchange flows)
What’s Happening With Cardano’s Price?ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
On the daily chart, ADA remains above its key breakout base near $0.73, where a large volume profile node confirms strong demand. The sharp rally from late July was supported by sustained inflows, but the current stall reflects fading momentum near the $0.97–$1.00 ceiling.ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
The 2-hour chart shows ADA trading within a triangle structure, with higher lows forming support near $0.91 and lower highs capping price below $0.96. RSI sits around 49, reflecting a neutral state, while volume has tapered, suggesting traders are awaiting a decisive breakout.
Why Is The Cardano Price Going Down Today?ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
The primary reason behind why Cardano price going down today is repeated rejection from the $0.97 resistance. Price has failed multiple attempts to close above this key barrier, triggering mild profit-taking.
The 4-hour EMA cluster (20/50/100/200) is tightly packed between $0.89 and $0.93, showing ADA is testing dynamic support. However, Bollinger Bands are narrowing, pointing to suppressed volatility that often precedes sharp movement.ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
Supertrend analysis confirms this pressure, with the bearish flip level at $0.95 acting as an immediate ceiling. Meanwhile, DMI readings show ADX weakening while +DI and -DI converge, signaling indecision rather than clear trend continuation.ADA On-Chain Activity (Source: Coinglass)
Spot inflow/outflow data adds to this caution. On August 19, ADA recorded net outflows of $5.62 million, coinciding with the pullback from $0.96 to $0.92, highlighting short-term bearish pressure from exchange flows.
Indicators Signal A Build-Up Ahead Of BreakoutADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
The 4-hour Bollinger Bands suggest ADA is compressing between $0.89 and $0.97, with volatility due to expand soon. Fibonacci extension levels place resistance at $1.00 and $1.03, while support lies at $0.90 and deeper at $0.83.
Cardano price action also respects a rising channel on the 4-hour chart, where the lower bound sits at $0.91. A breakdown here could drag ADA back toward $0.88 and $0.83, while holding above this channel favors another attempt at $1.00.
With CMF slightly negative and derivatives positioning cooling, traders remain cautious until a decisive move clears the current compression.
ADA Price Prediction: Short-Term Outlook (24H)
For the next 24 hours, Cardano price today is likely to remain range-bound between $0.91 and $0.97. A breakout above $0.97 would open the door for $1.00 and $1.03, while further upside could test $1.10 in the short term.
On the downside, if ADA closes below $0.91, selling pressure may extend toward $0.88 and $0.83, with the broader support cluster near $0.73 acting as the line of defense for bulls.
Given the tightening triangle and fading volume, a volatility-driven move appears imminent. Traders should closely monitor the $0.97 breakout and $0.91 support zone for direction.
Source: https://coinedition.com/cardano-ada-price-prediction-for-august-20-2025/