Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 14

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 23:55
NEAR
NEAR$2,722-2,99%
Union
U$0,017742+71,25%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01748-0,84%
Wink
LIKE$0,01056-3,44%
Cardano
ADA$0,8952-3,38%

The market has quickly changed to red on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 6.36% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 5%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is near the local support of $0.8851. If the daily candle closes near that mark or below, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.87 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, bears are trying to seize the initiative. At the moment, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the $0.8825 level.

You Might Also Like

If a breakout happens, there are high chances of an ongoing correction to the $0.84-$0.86 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of ADA is far from the main levels. In this case, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $1. If a breakout happens, there is a possibility of a test of the next resistance of $1.1662.

ADA is trading at $0.8836 at press time.

Source: https://u.today/cardano-ada-price-prediction-for-september-14

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Inside the IRS’s Expanding Surveillance of Crypto Investors

Inside the IRS’s Expanding Surveillance of Crypto Investors

The IRS has expanded its reach from targeted probes to near real-time blockchain surveillance, reshaping crypto tax compliance and privacy.
NEAR
NEAR$2,724-2,74%
RealLink
REAL$0,06399-0,43%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 23:01
Share
Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU briefly crashed to $0.20 after an attempted attack

Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU briefly crashed to $0.20 after an attempted attack

Yala, the issuer of the Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU, has suspended some of its product functions after what it described as an “attempted attack” that sent its token plunging from its dollar peg. The incident, which was brought to the notice of the public on X, left the YU stablecoin under pressure on Sunday after its […]
YALA
YALA$0,14827-15,59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01462-3,49%
SentraNet
SENT$0,000018-30,76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 23:50
Share
U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Madrid to discuss trade, TikTok divestment, and tariffs over Russian oil

U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Madrid to discuss trade, TikTok divestment, and tariffs over Russian oil

U.S. and Chinese officials met in Madrid on Sunday to deal with three major fights: trade tensions, the deadline to force TikTok out of U.S. hands, and Washington’s campaign to punish China over oil purchases from Russia. The closed-door session took place at Spain’s Palacio de Santa Cruz, with both delegations arriving early that morning. […]
Union
U$0,016508+58,42%
MetYa
MET$0,2441-0,24%
Major
MAJOR$0,16862+0,76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

Inside the IRS’s Expanding Surveillance of Crypto Investors

Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU briefly crashed to $0.20 after an attempted attack

U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Madrid to discuss trade, TikTok divestment, and tariffs over Russian oil

Coinbase Unpacks IRS 2026 Rulebook: The Truth About Wallets, Exchanges, and Taxable Events (Exclusive Interview)

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Attract UAE Royal Family Investment Amid Breakout Hopes