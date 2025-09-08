Cardano And Chainlink Both Struggle For Buzz As Meme Traders Chase A Breakout Alternative

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/08
Cardano and Chainlink, two prominent blockchain projects, are currently grappling for attention in a market increasingly overshadowed by the rise of meme coins. While both have solid fundamentals, their struggles for momentum persist. Meanwhile, alternative Layer 2 solutions like Layer Brett (LBRETT) are drawing attention from meme traders in search of the next big breakout. 

Cardano’s Momentum Stall

ADA is yet to find a foothold in the cryptocurrency market. This is despite the fact that, despite significant technological advances, like the implementation of the Hydra scaling solution and the expansion of its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems, ADA market performance remains subdued. Cardano remains at its present price of around $0.83, struggling to overcome resistance levels, and analysts are expecting short-term modest gains without any new stimuli.

The current challenge facing Cardano to spread momentum indicates the competitive essence of the cryptocurrency market despite its bright future in the long term. Investors are advised to closely monitor events due to the fact that the market is undergoing rapid transformation.

The Chainlink Struggle: Price Dips and Resistance Levels in Focus

Chainlink (LINK) has been struggling in the crypto market although it forms the backbone of decentralized finance (DeFi). The token just dropped to around $22.34, which represents the 15% down drop of the August high of $27.87. It continues this decline even following positive news, including the collaborative effort of the U.S. government to publish economic data on-chain through the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) of Chainlink. 

The Chainlink Reserve, too, has burned 5.5M tokens out of the market, and hopes to lower supply by doing so, stabilize prices. All this notwithstanding, Chainlink  has been met by resistance at about $23.50 and analysts warn that failure to move above this point may result in further falls.

Why Meme Traders Are Turning to Layer Brett

As Cardano and Chainlink struggle to gain momentum, the focus has shifted to Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a meme token currently in presale on Ethereum’s Layer 2. Unlike previous meme coins that thrived on mere hype, Layer Brett is built on a solid technical foundation. It offers faster transactions, reduced fees, and seamless integration with Ethereum’s decentralized apps (dApps). These features provide it with a more substantial use case than many meme tokens at launch.

Priced at $0.0055 per token during the presale, it appeals to both small investors and early whales. Staking rewards, currently at an impressive 864% APY, have generated significant buzz, allowing early buyers to potentially earn returns before the token hits major exchanges.

Beyond the presale excitement, Layer Brett’s roadmap includes NFT integration, gamified staking, and cross-chain capabilities to maintain community engagement. Its inherent scarcity, because of a fixed number of tokens (10 billion), has traders hopeful that its price will go up in the long term.

Final thoughts

The market for meme coins is still developing. Although Cardano and Chainlink are still significant cultural figures, their future growth chances appear to be much more limited than they were in the past. Although the enthusiasm that once drove their rallies has subsided, both may yet yield profits.

With higher staking payouts and a more robust technical foundation than many of its predecessors, Layer Brett, on the other hand, is gaining traction during its presale phase. $LBRETT is becoming one of the most talked-about tokens in the market for meme traders looking for the next big breakout alternative.

Don’t wait until the presale ends. Layer Brett is moving fast, and the opportunity to buy in early at record speed won’t last long.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

