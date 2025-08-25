Cardano and Ripple explore XRP integration for Lace wallet

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 19:58
Cardano and Ripple are moving closer to a strategic partnership that could bring XRP integration into Cardano’s ecosystem, inflicting a major shift in blockchain interoperability efforts.

Summary

  • Charles Hoskinson revealed discussions with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse about adding XRP to Cardano’s ecosystem.
  • Cardano’s multichain Lace wallet will support XRP by late 2025.
  • Analysts see this alliance as a way for both networks to expand utility, liquidity, and cross-chain adoption.

Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Cardano (ADA), disclosed during a recent AMA session that he had a “great conversation” with Brad Garlinghouse, chief executive officer of Ripple, regarding the potential integration of XRP (XRP) into Cardano’s ecosystem.

This shift is significant given the history of tension between Hoskinson and parts of the XRP community, which once clashed over topics like the “ETHGate” debate.

XRP integration in Cardano’s Lace Wallet

The news that XRP will be included in Cardano’s multichain wallet, Lace, is a significant step in this possible collaboration. Created by Input Output Global to support ADA and Bitcoin (BTC), Lace is now becoming a center for blockchain interoperability.

The integration of XRP, planned for late 2025, reflects a shared strategic vision to strengthen liquidity and expand real-world utility for both assets.

This move could make Lace a hub for cross-chain interactions, supporting Cardano’s overarching goal of dominating the web3 market. With the addition of XRP, Ripple also enters an ecosystem that is compatible with smart contracts, expanding the token’s use cases beyond its well-known function in payments and settlements.

Hints of larger Cardano-Ripple alliance

Hoskinson suggested that a joint Cardano-XRP event could happen in the future, possibly featuring prominent community figures like attorney John Deaton. Such an event would signal a major shift toward collaboration and away from past friction. 

Analysts believe this alliance could work well for both sides. Cardano would link to XRP’s sizable and vibrant community, while Ripple would have access to a network centered on smart contracts and decentralized finance.

With interoperability becoming critical for the future of blockchain, this move could be the start of something bigger. In the end, both ADA and XRP could benefit from the additional engagement.

Source: https://crypto.news/cardano-ripple-partner-xrp-lace-wallet-2025/

