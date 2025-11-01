The post Cardano Bounces And Remains Above $0.60 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 31, 2025 at 16:07 // Price Cardano’s price is moving sideways, remaining above the $0.60 support but below the moving average lines. ADA price analysis by Coinidol.com. Cardano price long-term forecast: ranging Buyers have attempted to push the price above the moving average lines over the past two weeks but have not succeeded. On the upside, if buyers keep the price above the moving average lines, Cardano will retest its previous high of $0.95. However, if the bears break below the $0.60 support level, the altcoin will fall to $0.55 or $0.50. Currently, the price is hovering just above the $0.60 support. The current ADA price is $0.644. Cardano indicator analysis The 21-day and 50-day SMAs are both trending downward, with the 21-day SMA acting as a resistance line for the price bars. On the 4-hour chart, the 21-day SMA support and 50-day SMA are horizontal, indicating a downward trend. The cryptocurrency price is characterised by Doji candlesticks, which indicate slow price movement. ADA/USD daily chart – September 30, 2025 What is the next move for Cardano? Cardano’s price is trading sideways, above the $0.60 support but below the $0.70 high. The price bars have fallen below the moving average lines. On the downside, the cryptocurrency price has bounced three times, each time retesting the $0.60 support. The sideways movement will continue if the current support holds. ADA/USD 4-hour chart – September 30, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their… The post Cardano Bounces And Remains Above $0.60 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 31, 2025 at 16:07 // Price Cardano’s price is moving sideways, remaining above the $0.60 support but below the moving average lines. ADA price analysis by Coinidol.com. Cardano price long-term forecast: ranging Buyers have attempted to push the price above the moving average lines over the past two weeks but have not succeeded. On the upside, if buyers keep the price above the moving average lines, Cardano will retest its previous high of $0.95. However, if the bears break below the $0.60 support level, the altcoin will fall to $0.55 or $0.50. Currently, the price is hovering just above the $0.60 support. The current ADA price is $0.644. Cardano indicator analysis The 21-day and 50-day SMAs are both trending downward, with the 21-day SMA acting as a resistance line for the price bars. On the 4-hour chart, the 21-day SMA support and 50-day SMA are horizontal, indicating a downward trend. The cryptocurrency price is characterised by Doji candlesticks, which indicate slow price movement. ADA/USD daily chart – September 30, 2025 What is the next move for Cardano? Cardano’s price is trading sideways, above the $0.60 support but below the $0.70 high. The price bars have fallen below the moving average lines. On the downside, the cryptocurrency price has bounced three times, each time retesting the $0.60 support. The sideways movement will continue if the current support holds. ADA/USD 4-hour chart – September 30, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their…