Cardano Bull Reveals When He’ll Start Selling His ADA Bag

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/09/05 21:25
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,0019786+0,13%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10096+2,77%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00004065-6,03%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02691+0,97%
WELL3
WELL$0,0002528-4,16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002361-3,23%
LightLink
LL$0,01198-1,56%
Cardano
ADA$0,8221-0,89%

Dan Gambardello, a well-known crypto analyst and long-time Cardano supporter, recently explained when he plans to start selling his ADA holdings.  In his recent analysis, Gambardello said he will handle this cycle differently from the last one. In 2021, he mostly held through upswings, but this time he plans to talk openly about selling and taking profits. According to him, preparation is everything, and investors should have a clear plan before markets take off. How the Risk Score Determines Cardano Exit Points Notably, the market analyst bases his strategy on a "risk score" that runs from zero to one hundred. For context, scores between 25 and 50 signal moderate risk, 50 to 75 mark high risk, and 75 to 100 show extreme risk.  Gambardello confirmed that in past cycles, both Ethereum and Cardano reached major turning points when they hit 75. For instance, Ethereum topped out just weeks after reaching that level two cycles ago.  Meanwhile, in 2021, it marked the beginning of months of volatility leading up to the final high. The analyst believes Cardano shows a similar pattern. He described 75 as the best point to start scaling out of ADA, although it has previously climbed higher. Notably, in the last bull run, ADA's risk hit 86, while two cycles ago it climbed to 93. Still, Gambardello sees 75 as the most reliable level to start selling. Cardano 2021 Peak Risk Levels Dan GambardelloCardano 2021 Peak Risk Levels Dan GambardelloCardano 2021 Peak Risk Levels Dan Gambardello Right now, Cardano sits at a risk score of 36, which he classifies as a "moderate buy." This puts ADA in a pre-bull market phase. However, Gambardello warned that the change to higher risk levels can happen quickly.  For instance, two cycles ago, Cardano jumped from a score of 34 to 76 in only a few weeks, while its price shot from about $0.09 to nearly $0.59. He said investors should expect this kind of speed again and prepare their exits before the market accelerates. Cardano Risk Score ChartCardano Risk Score ChartCardano Risk Score Chart The $1 to $3 Range for Long-Term Cardano Buyers He also pointed out that holders do not need to wait for 75 before taking profits. Particularly, for long-term ADA buyers, the $1 to $3 range is already an ideal spot to sell portions of their holdings.  Many investors accumulated at much lower prices, and securing gains between $1.40 and $2.00 makes sense after years of waiting. Gambardello said he will likely do the same, using that range to lock in profits even before higher alerts trigger. However, he noted that his most exciting moment would be the moment Cardano breaks above its all-time high of $3.1, attained in September 2021. Once ADA clears the $3 mark, Gambardello said he will focus on how price interacts with the risk score.  Notably, if the risk level pushes toward 75 as ADA hits new highs, this will act as his strongest signal to sell aggressively. He noted that history shows ADA rarely sustains momentum once it enters that risk zone. However, Gambardello had predicted a possible run to $10. For additional context, he compared ADA's setup with Ethereum's. Currently, Ethereum carries a risk score of 49, but in past cycles it has climbed to 75 in a matter of weeks. This same burst of speed could also apply to ADA, which is why he places so much importance on planning ahead. Essentially, Gambardello noted that discipline matters more than emotion. He plans to take some profits between $1 and $3, but once Cardano hits a risk score of 75, he will start selling in a structured way. He urged investors to set up their own plans now instead of waiting for the rally.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

PANews reported on September 6 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 73 ETH (approximately US$314,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 264,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 155,000 ETHFI were destroyed and approximately 108,000 ETHFI were distributed to sETHFI holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01249-0,79%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1,1493+0,29%
Ethereum
ETH$4 297,28-2,58%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:38
Share
Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,341-0,41%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,005977-1,77%
SuperRare
RARE$0,05413-0,82%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:45
Share
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0,001587-0,87%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,000007-4,10%
AaveToken
AAVE$299,81-3,39%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share

Trending News

More

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.3)