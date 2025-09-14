Cardano Consolidation Ending? ADA Targets $1.16 After Breakout Signal

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/14 17:00
cardano
  • Cardano has been consolidating within a year-long descending channel, showing signs of an imminent breakout.
  • Resistance near $1 remains the main barrier, with momentum indicators aligning for an upside attempt.
  • A confirmed weekly close above $1.05 could unlock higher levels toward $1.16 and beyond.

Cardano (ADA) has spent close to a year moving inside a descending channel, but conditions are shifting toward a breakout. Rose Premium Signals highlighted the setup, noting that consolidation appears to be ending. ADA now trades near $0.93, resting just under a cluster of resistances that could determine the next trend.

The price has been shaping a flat base between $0.82 and $1.00 since the first quarter. Over the past weeks, ADA has spent more time in the higher half of this range, a sign of quiet accumulation. That positioning has put pressure on the upper boundary, with the market preparing for a decisive move.

The $0.95–$1.00 area remains the first key test. This zone includes the 0.50 Fibonacci retracement around $0.95 and the psychological $1 mark. A clean weekly close above $1.00–$1.05 would mark a confirmed escape from the channel and open up the next set of targets.

Key Fibonacci Hurdles Ahead: $1.06 and $1.16–$1.18 Levels

The crowded supply area around $0.95-$1.05 is the reason why rallies have not made any significant breaks in the past few weeks. The sellers have consistently held this band and pushed the price for pullbacks before $1. But once broken, the next barrier comes at $1.04-$1.06 from the 0.618 Fibonacci and then at $1.16-$1.18.

The next resistance level is at $1.32-$1.33, a point at which many players in the market would sell again. The Fibonacci extensions then project medium- and longer-term levels at $1.83, $2.65, $3.46, and $3.97, but such profits require constant inflows and overall trend confirmation.

To the downside, short-term support lies at $0.90–$0.91. On a test, the buyers will consider holding this midpoint and forming higher lows. A breakdown beneath $0.85 aims for a move down towards $0.78–$0.82, at which point demand previously exists. A break beneath $0.78 would thwart the current base formation and swing risk to the downside.

MACD and RSI Align to Back Cardano Breakout

Momentum indicators now favor the bulls. The current week’s RSI is around 58, which is north of the neutral line of 50 and suggests possible upside room prior to overheating. Previous instances in which ADA joined trend phases saw the RSI move up through the 60–65 zone.

The weekly MACD also corroborates the bull case, as the MACD line is above the signal and the histogram is increasing. This indicates accelerating momentum and support for the breakout thesis.

