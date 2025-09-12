Cardano Could Slump More Than 25% In 2025 As Experts Predict Meme Coins Like This One To Skyrocket

Crypto News

Cardano’s future performance is back in focus as the market reacts to shifting investor sentiment. With ADA currently trading around $0.90, some analysts see limited short-term upside unless broader catalysts emerge.

While long-term holders remain optimistic about Cardano’s roadmap, short-term traders are beginning to rotate into smaller, faster-moving assets. Meme coins with staking and community incentives are attracting more attention by the day.

One project gaining serious traction is Layer Brett (LBRETT). This Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin blends viral appeal with real blockchain functionality. As Cardano’s price shows signs of stagnation, the shift toward newer tokens like Layer Brett is accelerating.

Cardano losing short-term appeal despite strong fundamentals

Cardano (ADA) has long positioned itself as a technically sound blockchain with an academic approach to development. It continues to roll out upgrades like Hydra for scalability and supports a growing DeFi ecosystem. These developments have solidified its reputation as a serious Layer 1 project.

However, that hasn’t translated into strong price action lately. ADA is currently trading around $0.90, and the momentum has cooled significantly in 2025. Without a wave of retail interest or a major network catalyst, price movement has stayed muted. Analysts warn that if ADA breaks below support levels, it could slide toward $0.65, a potential 25% decline from current levels.

While Cardano still appeals to long-term holders, short-term traders are looking elsewhere, especially toward meme coins and early-stage tokens with viral momentum and staking rewards. In today’s market, slow and steady isn’t winning the race.

Layer Brett gains steam with high APY and Ethereum Layer 2 power

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is one of the most talked-about meme coins in September. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it delivers low gas fees, fast speeds, and supports smart contracts. This gives it an infrastructure advantage over many early-generation meme tokens.

The token is currently in presale at a fixed price of $0.0055, and has already raised over $3.4 million. One of its key attractions is the live staking system, currently offering an approximate APY of 750 percent. Investors can stake directly from MetaMask or Trust Wallet with no KYC requirement, allowing easy passive income before the token is listed on exchanges.

Why traders are rotating from ADA to newer meme coins

Cardano is still a strong long-term play for some, especially those who value a structured development roadmap and strong fundamentals. However, many retail investors and short-term traders are now rotating capital into tokens like Layer Brett. They’re looking for assets that offer both entertainment and real incentives like staking.

While ADA may still perform well in the future, the current market favors tokens that deliver high engagement and rapid returns. That’s exactly what Layer Brett is aiming for.

Final thought: Layer Brett could outpace ADA in this market cycle

Cardano remains a top-tier project by market cap with a loyal base of developers and holders. Yet, in terms of price action, it has shown limited excitement in 2025. If key support breaks, ADA could see a drop of over 25 percent from current levels.

In contrast, Layer Brett is still in its early stages. With high staking yields, meme coin virality, and Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure, it offers the type of upside potential many traders are now targeting.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

