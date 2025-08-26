Cardano ETF Hopes Dragged Out as Regulators Hit Pause Until October

By: Coindoo
2025/08/26 18:31
U
U$0.01181-5.52%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its ruling on whether to approve Grayscale’s proposal to list a Cardano ETF, shifting the deadline to October 26, 2025. The regulator had been expected to decide by late August.

Cardano’s First Big ETF Attempt

Grayscale first submitted its application in February through NYSE Arca, hoping to launch a product that would track ADA without requiring investors to handle the token directly. The proposal has since gone through amendments, and the SEC even called for public input earlier this year, highlighting the significance of the filing.

If approved, the fund would open the door for traditional brokerage clients to gain exposure to Cardano in the same way they do with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which also endured prolonged review processes before eventually clearing regulatory hurdles.

Why the SEC Wants More Time

Instead of issuing a quick verdict, regulators chose to extend their review window. The SEC explained that more time is needed to weigh how such a listing might affect investor safeguards and the broader market framework. It’s a familiar tactic: crypto-related ETF proposals almost always face multiple extensions before any final word is given.

READ MORE:

Grayscale Moves to Put Avalanche on Wall Street With New Trust

The decision means the SEC has until late October to either grant approval or reject the application outright. Market watchers note that these delays often hint at cautious internal debate rather than outright dismissal.

Cardano’s Growing Institutional Spotlight

For Cardano, the review marks an important moment in its journey toward mainstream recognition. The blockchain’s native token, ADA, has seen rising interest from institutional players, as reflected in Grayscale’s asset rankings. An eventual approval could push Cardano into a much larger investor pool, bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain adoption.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Cardano ETF Hopes Dragged Out as Regulators Hit Pause Until October appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

This paper presents a Bayesian Network model for Extreme Programming (XP) that predicts project finish time and defect rates. The model integrates key XP practices like Pair Programming, TDD, and Onsite Customer to forecast project success or failure.
Wink
LIKE$0.012118-1.44%
Xphere
XP$0.01389-0.43%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 09:48
Share
Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

Malaysia’s securities regulator is seeking public feedback on a proposal to allow certain cryptocurrencies to be listed on exchanges without prior approval.
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:53
Share
A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

PANews reported on August 11th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x5D2F deposited $6 million in USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position. His current holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/11 12:39
Share

Trending News

More

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Chainlink ETF: Bitwise Files Crucial S-1 Application with SEC