Cardano ETF Rumors Build as DOT and LINK Rally With Altcoin Buzz

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 08:38
NEAR
NEAR$2.36+0.94%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.00059-3.70%
Movement
MOVE$0.1185+0.16%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
CATCH
CATCH$0.033-3.22%
Chainlink
LINK$22.97-0.47%
Polkadot
DOT$3.745+1.60%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.01068-7.64%
Crypto News

Cardano ETF rumors are gaining traction in August 2025, boosting ADA’s price outlook. Polkadot and Chainlink also rally as traders prepare for altseason.

The rumors regarding a Cardano (ADA) ETF have reached serious traction in August 2025 attracting new excitement to the market. The catalyst was Grayscale filing an updated S-1 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in order to advance its Cardano ETF filing.

The proposal outlines that the ETF would be traded on NYSE Arca where it would directly hold ADA but have Coinbase Custody acting as security. That setup eliminates exposure to leverage, or derivatives, which is safer to the traditional investors.

Polymarket data show that the probability of an SEC approval of a Cardano ETF has now increased to approximately 87% the previous month-of-time probability of about 63-75%. Such an increase of probability has increased confidence in ADA. The coin has already overcome the resistance of $0.85 on the charts and analysts have a belief that it can move beyond 1.00 should support be maintained. Others even have an eye on a 40-55% price increase in the event that the ETF is cleared.

In addition to the ETF buzz, the continued activity of Cardano such as smart contract upgrades, developer tools, and the Midnight privacy protocol have provided investors with grounds to remain optimistic. The only catch is timing. The SEC has already pushed its final decision date of August 27 to October 26 because of its analysis of nearly 100 crypto ETF applications. However, as analysts note, Cardano is among the companies that are on top when regulatory clarity comes.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot has been trading in the range of $3.80-$4.20 up until August. It is now trading near 3.85 which is a little lower than the position it was a month ago. The short-term indicators are inconclusive, yet the strength of Polkadot resides in the possibility to connect various blockchains. That is the reason why it is considered by many investors as a major player in the next cycle.

Analysts reckon that DOT would be supported at $3.85 and then slowly increase to $4.20 by end of year. The price will be between $6.99-$8.45 in the year 2026 with increased adoption. With the altseason discussion gaining traction, DOT has been kept in the spotlight of traders looking out to the long-term growth.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink has been one of the stronger movers this month. It pushed through resistance at $19 and is now holding above $23 going into September. Traders say demand for its oracle services—vital for smart contracts that rely on real-world data—is giving LINK an edge.

In the long run, as LINK continues to innovate and gain adoption, some are speculating that the older highs may be retested. To the traders, it is currently one of the safer altseason bets.

New Altcoin Joins the List

Analysts are calling for LINK to target $30 in the near term, thanks to both technical strength and wider use across DeFi and NFT projects. And here’s where things get interesting—Cardano ETF rumors have fueled rallies in DOT and LINK, and analysts have now added a new entrant to the list. MAGACOIN FINANCE is the coin people are talking about during the approach to altseason, and many investors are making early moves before the next breakout to capture upto 700% ROI.

Conclusion

ETF speculation has made Cardano the focal point, and DOT and LINK are the beneficiary of the same altcoin optimism wave. Should approvals be made in October, analysts anticipate that it might be a sign of the whole market. And outside the ETF narrative, the hype surrounding MAGACOIN FINANCE demonstrates the pace at which traders are queueing the next potential breakout.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:
Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/cardano-etf-rumors-build-dot-and-link-rally-with-altcoin-buzz/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001021-0.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089--%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

South Korean retail traders have continued to favor crypto-related stocks instead of high-profile US tech firms amid growing disappointment with companies like Tesla and the global push for digital assets. Related Reading: Bitcoin Mining Can’t Keep Up: Companies Buying At Quadruple Pace – Report Tesla Loses Ground, Bitmine Gains Momentum On Monday, Bloomberg reported that […]
Threshold
T$0.01602+1.45%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03608+1.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.011185-4.77%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/02 09:00
Share
Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

The post Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Bull markets can be thrilling, with prices climbing and optimism spreading quickly across the investment world. Yet beneath the excitement, history has shown that not all rallies are smooth sailing. Each bull run teaches lessons that remain just as relevant today as they were decades ago. In the crypto space, for example, MAGACOIN FINANCE has been highlighted by analysts as one of the best performing early-stage opportunities in recent years, standing out during a time when investors are searching for the next major winner. Volatility Is Normal and Should Be Expected Markets rarely move in a straight line. Even the strongest bull runs come with sharp dips and corrections along the way. These pullbacks, often 10% or more, are not a sign of weakness but rather a healthy reset that allows for more sustainable growth. Looking back, the 1980s bull market included multiple setbacks, but the S&P 500 still averaged over 17% annual returns. The key takeaway is that trying to time these short-term moves is risky. Staying invested and maintaining a diversified portfolio has historically outperformed panic-driven trading. Don’t Get Swept Up by the Hype When prices surge, enthusiasm can overshadow logic. The late 1990s dot-com bubble remains a prime example of what happens when investors chase hype without fundamentals. Many internet companies had little revenue yet attracted massive capital before collapsing. A similar dynamic can unfold in crypto, where speculative tokens can skyrocket before vanishing just as fast. A disciplined approach –…
Threshold
T$0.01602+1.45%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.8-1.26%
GET
GET$0.009175+3.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 09:39
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

Metaplanet shareholders approve plan to raise up to $3.8 billion to buy more Bitcoin

A whale received 200 million WLFI unlocked last night and sold 10 million WLFI 5 hours ago.