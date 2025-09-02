Cardano eyes Q4 push – But without Chainlink, can momentum last?

Key Takeaways

Cardano gained 40% in Q3, but weak on-chain activity and delayed Chainlink integration kept DeFi growth on hold.

Cardano’s [ADA] price action shows three consecutive monthly gains.

In fact, since Q3 began, ADA has rallied 40% off its $0.57 base, hinting at a potential double-digit leg in September.

Yet, this price resilience isn’t translating into on-chain dominance.

On-chain slump despite price rally

Reinforcing this, key metrics like Daily Active Addresses have dropped nearly 100% over the past three months, while Total Value Locked (TVL) has fallen to half of its $721 million peak seen during the election run.

That kind of divergence usually screams potential manipulation.

That explains why Cardano’s stuck in a tight range across multiple timeframes. Even with steady MoM inflows, it can’t crack key psychological resistance, with underlying positioning feeding a volatility loop.

On top of that, derivatives positioning added volatility.

On the 18th of August, ADA hit $0.96 while Open Interest (OI) climbed to $1.87 billion. Lacking follow-through, the token fell back to $0.80, with OI easing to $1.54 billion by press time.

Why Chainlink integration matters for Cardano

Cardano runs on a unique setup.

Unlike Ethereum [ETH], Cardano is built on a unique architecture with its own programming language (Plutus) and consensus protocol (Ouroboros), which makes plugging into stuff like Chainlink messy.

Since Chainlink [LINK] is built for EVM chains, integrating it on Cardano means extra dev glue, custom adapters, and higher costs.

Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson noted,

The result?

Slower on-chain activity and fewer DeFi projects going live, because accessing reliable oracle data (a key piece for smart contracts) is harder and pricier to access, something Chainlink could provide.

To break out of this slump, Cardano will therefore need to compromise.

Meanwhile, Ethereum, powered by Chainlink data, gained nearly $10 billion in TVL in August, leaving Cardano lagging and making integration critical for ADA’s survival.