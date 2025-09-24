Cardano Foundation commits tens of millions in ADA to stablecoin liquidity

The Cardano Foundation has announced a major roadmap update, which puts stablecoins at the forefront of its approach to DeFi. The organization confirmed that it will inject an eight-figure sum in ADA, which amounts to tens of millions of dollars, into liquidity programs backing a number of stablecoin projects.

The liquidity pledge will help to reinforce on- and off-ramps, which have been a challenge to DeFi adoption in Cardano. The Foundation reiterated that this should be done even though it goes beyond its core mandate. The effect will be felt in the coming six to twelve months.

The Foundation is also coordinating with community-led initiatives like the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget and its own allocations. Data from its liquidity programs will be shared with the community, contributing to more resilient structures to adopt in the long run.

Founder Charles Hoskinson noted that the pledge was a “good start.” He also called for further reforms, with a community-elected board and other expansions of governance. “ I’m glad that social pressure has improved the risk appetite. We still need a community-elected board. This is the last mile to reconciliation,” Hoskinson said.



Hoskinson had previously suggested liquidating $100 million worth of ADA into a basket of stablecoins and Bitcoin, which only emphasizes the importance of liquidity. The integration of the USD1 stablecoin of World Liberty Financial is also one of the topics of discussion.

Roadmap expands with venture hub and governance reforms

Stablecoins are not the only part of the Foundation’s overall plan. The roadmap confirms that the Cardano Venture Hub, which was tested earlier this year, will develop into a comprehensive program. It will offer startup incubation and enterprise support services, including loans, advisory, and technical support.

The Foundation projects that it will spend 2 million ADA on these initiatives by 2026. Collaborations with Draper U, Techstars, and CV VC will provide the outsourced experience and accelerate adoption across industries.

Governance is also changing significantly. The Foundation will assign 220 million ADA to Adoption and Operations DReps after already delegating 140 million ADA to Builder DReps. This modification lessens self-delegation and is a step towards a wider decision-making authority throughout the community.

These reforms were boosted following an independent audit that eased the concerns regarding 318 million ADA that had been reported missing. The report ascertained that the tokens had moved to reserves, which reinstated credibility and strengthened future projects.

Web3 and real-world asset integration into Cardano

The roadmap also emphasizes Cardano’s Web3 adoption ambition. The Web3 team is adding two new hires to work on integrations, exchange listings, and real-world assets (RWA). Cardano’s ecosystem already has an RWA launch of $10 million through a partnership with MembersCap, with more developments in the pipeline through updating standards and payment frameworks. The team noted, ” A lot more will follow over the next three years. Rolling out the full scope of this roadmap will take some time.”

At the time of writing, ADA, Cardano’s native token, is trading at $0.8165, registering a 1% increase in the last 24 hours, down 7.6% on the weekly chart and 8.2% over the past 30 days.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.