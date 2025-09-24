The Cardano Foundation has announced the next phase of its roadmap, which sets out its development priorities for the coming years and covers six key areas, from decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 to decentralized governance and increased promotion. The foundation emphasized: “We will continue to work with the ecosystem and a number of community and […] Сообщение Cardano Foundation presented the next stage of the roadmap появились сначала на INCRYPTED.The Cardano Foundation has announced the next phase of its roadmap, which sets out its development priorities for the coming years and covers six key areas, from decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 to decentralized governance and increased promotion. The foundation emphasized: “We will continue to work with the ecosystem and a number of community and […] Сообщение Cardano Foundation presented the next stage of the roadmap появились сначала на INCRYPTED.

Cardano Foundation presented the next stage of the roadmap

By: Incrypted
2025/09/24 18:19
SIX
SIX$0.02097+1.06%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001732+1.22%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000578+46.32%
  • According to the updated roadmap, the Cardano Foundation has focused on six key areas of development.
  • In particular, the organization is investing millions in the ADA crypto asset in DeFi, Web3, and RWA.
  • In addition to the startup support program, the foundation will also increase its marketing budget by 12% in 2026.

The Cardano Foundation has announced the next phase of its roadmap, which sets out its development priorities for the coming years and covers six key areas, from decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 to decentralized governance and increased promotion.

The foundation emphasized:

First of all, the Cardano Foundation will provide an eight-figure sum in ADA cryptocurrency to support key stablecoin projects and increase liquidity. The Foundation will also support community initiatives aimed at developing the DeFi ecosystem, including the proposal for the Stablecoin DeFi liquidity budget.

In addition, to accelerate the adoption of Web3 on the Cardano network, two new specialists will join the team to focus on integrations, listings, and the development of real-world assets (RWAs).

Additionally, after the Venture Hub pilot, the fund plans to scale up its support program for startups and enterprises. In 2026, up to ADA 2 million will be allocated for the development of the initiative. The support tools include investments, loans, technical advice, and partnerships with Draper U, Techstars, and CV VC.

The Cardano blockchain has also already launched $10 million in RWA through a partnership with MembersCap. For further development, the fund is working to implement CIP-0113 and CIP-0143 standards and adapt the new x402 payment framework.

Furthermore, the foundation will increase its marketing budget by 12% in 2026 to raise global awareness of Cardano. The initiatives include the Cardano Academy educational program, participation in TOKEN2049, Consensus, and Africa Tech Summit 2026.

At the same time, the Cardano Foundation plans to delegate another 220 million ADA to 11 new DReps (Adoption and Operations), reducing its own self-deployment to 80 million ADA. This will be the next step in the development of a more inclusive and transparent governance system.

Funding for the new areas will require abandoning the current SPO delegation strategy and moving to using the fund’s own pools.

In May, the network’s founder Charles Hoskinson announced his intention to introduce the world’s first private stablecoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01429-19.31%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.043-4.44%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 18:00
Share
Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

An advisor to the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial placed a risky long bet on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) following the announcement of the first publicly traded AVAX-focused treasury company. read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.72+0.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08542+0.50%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04309-11.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:29
Share
Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Nicosia .Cyprus  — iMe, the advanced Telegram client with over 17 million downloads, today announced the launch of AI Chat Update 3.0, a major upgrade that transforms how users communicate, manage tasks, and handle cryptocurrency. With iMe 3.0, Telegram users can plan their day, fact-check news, translate conversations, generate memes, write replies, read messages hands-free, […] The post Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1252-0.55%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01429-19.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.14016+2.70%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 17:56
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.

South Korea's National Power Party proposed the "Digital Asset Market Integration Bill," which includes provisions such as allowing crypto asset derivatives.