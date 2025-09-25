TLDR Cardano Foundation pledges millions in ADA to boost stablecoin liquidity. The roadmap focuses on stablecoins, Web3, and DeFi adoption. Cardano to invest 2 million ADA into Venture Hub by 2026. Governance reforms include delegating ADA to community representatives. The Cardano Foundation has rolled out a significant roadmap update focused on enhancing DeFi liquidity through [...] The post Cardano Foundation Unveils Major Stablecoin Liquidity Commitment appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Cardano Foundation pledges millions in ADA to boost stablecoin liquidity. The roadmap focuses on stablecoins, Web3, and DeFi adoption. Cardano to invest 2 million ADA into Venture Hub by 2026. Governance reforms include delegating ADA to community representatives. The Cardano Foundation has rolled out a significant roadmap update focused on enhancing DeFi liquidity through [...] The post Cardano Foundation Unveils Major Stablecoin Liquidity Commitment appeared first on CoinCentral.

Cardano Foundation Unveils Major Stablecoin Liquidity Commitment

By: Coincentral
2025/09/25 07:35
DeFi
DEFI$0.00166-6.37%
Boost
BOOST$0.10381+1.87%
Major
MAJOR$0.13756+0.86%
Cardano
ADA$0.8046-1.28%

TLDR

  • Cardano Foundation pledges millions in ADA to boost stablecoin liquidity.
  • The roadmap focuses on stablecoins, Web3, and DeFi adoption.
  • Cardano to invest 2 million ADA into Venture Hub by 2026.
  • Governance reforms include delegating ADA to community representatives.

The Cardano Foundation has rolled out a significant roadmap update focused on enhancing DeFi liquidity through stablecoins. The foundation revealed plans to inject tens of millions of dollars worth of ADA into liquidity programs supporting stablecoin projects. This move is seen as a key strategy to improve on- and off-ramps, which have been a longstanding challenge in Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem.

Stablecoins at the Core of Cardano’s DeFi Roadmap

As part of its updated roadmap, the Cardano Foundation has committed to an eight-figure liquidity pledge aimed at strengthening the DeFi landscape. This pledge, which involves the allocation of ADA into liquidity programs, is designed to address barriers to DeFi adoption on the Cardano blockchain. The foundation emphasized that this commitment extends beyond its traditional mandate, underscoring its focus on fostering a more resilient DeFi ecosystem. The impact of this move is expected to be felt over the next six to twelve months.

In addition to its liquidity programs, the Cardano Foundation is collaborating with community-led initiatives such as the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget. This collaboration will be vital in ensuring that data from the liquidity programs is shared with the broader community, facilitating the development of more robust DeFi infrastructures in the long run.

Expansion of Cardano’s Venture and Governance Initiatives

Stablecoins are just one part of the broader roadmap. The foundation has also outlined plans for the Cardano Venture Hub, which will evolve from its previous testing phase into a full-scale program. The Venture Hub aims to support startups with services such as loans, technical assistance, and advisory. By 2026, the foundation intends to allocate 2 million ADA to these initiatives, with collaborations from entities like Draper U, Techstars, and CV VC to accelerate adoption.

Governance reforms are also a key aspect of the new roadmap. The foundation has pledged 220 million ADA to Adoption and Operations DReps, following the delegation of 140 million ADA to Builder DReps. These reforms aim to reduce self-delegation and promote a wider distribution of decision-making authority, strengthening community involvement.

Web3 and Real-World Asset Integration

Cardano’s updated roadmap also places emphasis on Web3 adoption and real-world asset (RWA) integration. The Web3 team is expanding by hiring two new staff members to focus on exchange listings, integrations, and RWAs. One of the major milestones achieved so far includes a $10 million RWA launch through a partnership with MembersCap. More developments are expected in the coming years as the team works on updating standards and payment frameworks to facilitate broader Web3 integration.

Additionally, the roadmap outlines a long-term vision for these projects, with more initiatives set to roll out over the next three years. These efforts are expected to play a crucial role in positioning Cardano as a major player in both the DeFi and Web3 spaces.

The post Cardano Foundation Unveils Major Stablecoin Liquidity Commitment appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.643-0.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08453-1.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017127+6.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

The post Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon AI Agent: Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment Skip to content Home AI News Amazon AI Agent: Unleashing a New Era of Seller Empowerment Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/amazon-ai-seller-tools/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017127+6.35%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125--%
ERA
ERA$0.5899-2.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:10
Share
Peaq Unveils Tokenized Robo-Farm in Hong Kong

Peaq Unveils Tokenized Robo-Farm in Hong Kong

The new project will automate stacked indoor farming and share revenues with token holders through NFTs on the peaq network.
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.64-0.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0122+0.32%
peaq network
PEAQ$0.11798+5.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 07:35
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

Peaq Unveils Tokenized Robo-Farm in Hong Kong

Senators Call For Probe Into Top Trump Administration Officials,

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate