Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Says “Ethereum Will Fail,” Explains Why He Left ETH

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:47
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson made striking statements about technology, cryptocurrencies and the future in his latest interview.

Hoskinson also explained how he entered the crypto space and why he left Ethereum.

Hoskinson stated that his intellectual curiosity began in childhood, and the Ron Paul campaign in 2007 sparked his interest in the idea of “sound money.”

Although he discovered Bitcoin around 2010, he said he initially didn’t take the project seriously. However, events like the 2013 launch of Silk Road, the network’s survival even after its founder left, and the financial crisis in Southern Cyprus convinced Hoskinson of Bitcoin’s potential and made him a “professional Bitcoiner.”

Hoskinson, one of Ethereum’s eight founders, confirmed his early departure from the project and advised young entrepreneurs to avoid launching with too many founders and to establish a clear founder agreement.

Hoskinson argued that the Ethereum vision has truly come to life in Cardano, citing Cardano’s unique design features, such as Extended UTXO, liquid non-custodial staking, and on-chain governance. He also suggested that Ethereum has become a victim of its own success and may not exist in 10-15 years. He based this view on Ethereum’s reliance on Layer 2s and structural challenges that Bitcoin DeFi’s growing momentum cannot overcome.

Hoskinson pointed out the large number of founders at Ethereum, which has eight co-founders, and the lack of a clear agreement between them. He believed this posed a problem for the project’s future.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cardano-founder-charles-hoskinson-says-ethereum-will-fail-explains-why-he-left-eth/

