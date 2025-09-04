Cardano Founder Publicly Declares ADA “The Best-Performing Asset Of All Time,” Here’s Why

Despite Bitcoin making headlines with its remarkable surge to a new all-time high, Cardano still comes out on top in terms of gains, as the altcoin experiences significant growth. Meanwhile, Charles Hoskinson has publicly outlined Cardano’s notable performance against Bitcoin, positioning it as a leader among altcoins.

Bitcoin Outclassed By Cardano In Terms Of Gains

As the bull market cycle progresses, Cardano continues to display upside price action. In a recent interview, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, made a bold declaration, calling ADA the best-performing asset, as the blockchain’s growth trajectory continues to surpass that of top assets.

Hoskinson made the declaration after receiving constant criticism about ADA being an underperforming asset. This bold statement is solely driven by the altcoin’s performance against Bitcoin, which has surpassed BTC in gains.

Citing years of steady price growth, Hoskinson highlighted that Cardano’s long-term performance has changed expectations in the digital asset industry. Over the past 1 year, the founder revealed that ADA has outperformed BTC by approximately 40%.

While ADA’s price experienced a 140% increase within the time frame, Bitcoin’s price recorded 80% growth in the same period. According to Hoskinson, this disparity in price action is proof that ADA is among the best-performing assets in the last 12 months.

Furthermore, the founder has outlined the substantial growth of the altcoin since it was introduced about 8 years ago. Interestingly, Hoskinson revealed that over 108,000 BTC, valued at a staggering $13 billion at current price levels, were raised to build Cardano.

Even though a significant portion was raised to build the altcoin, it outperformed Bitcoin by more than 200% since it was launched in 2017. Given that ADA has outpaced BTC, which remains the crypto king, the founder has called ADA the best-performing asset of all time.

ADA Still At The Top By Gains

The broader crypto market may have turned bearish, causing the price of cryptocurrencies to drop, but Cardano continues to lead in gains. A recent data shared by TapTools on the X platform shows that ADA has outperformed the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), SUI, Bitcoin, and Tron (TRX) over the last 90 days.

Within the period, the altcoin recorded over 24% profits despite the ongoing bearish sentiment in the sector. Meanwhile, DOGE, SUI, BTC, and TRX have risen by 15.56%, 8.10%, 7.36%, and 24.15% respectively, in the same period.

With its governance model entering a new phase and on-chain activity on the rise, Cardano’s momentum places it at the forefront of altcoins. The development also presents the network as a project that is changing the way that blockchain success is portrayed.

At the time of writing, ADA was trading at $0.81, displaying a nearly 2% decline in the last 24 hours. ADA’s decline may be due to its negative trading volume, which is demonstrating a more than 30% drop in the last day.