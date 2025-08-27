Cardano Gains 2%, Shrugs Off ETF Delay

By: Coinstats
2025/08/27 23:23
Cardano’s ADA token climbed 2% to $0.87 in the past 24 hours, echoing a broader recovery across crypto markets. The CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), which tracks the largest digital assets, gained 2.8% over the same period.

The move came as traders weighed two major developments: growing confidence in a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision to extend its review of Grayscale’s proposed spot Cardano exchange-traded fund (ETF) until late October 2025.

ADA traded in a tight but volatile $0.04 band, swinging between a low of $0.83 and a high of $0.88, according to data from CoinDesk Analytics. That spread of roughly 5% reflected heightened activity. At one point, the token broke sharply higher, surging from $0.84 to $0.88 on trading volumes that more than doubled the 24-hour average of 39.3 million.

After the breakout, ADA settled into consolidation. Traders pegged resistance at $0.88, with new support forming around $0.85. Late-session action saw the price stabilize at $0.86, a level analysts say may point to institutional accumulation ahead of another potential rally.

The broader market backdrop has been choppy. Crypto assets fell sharply Monday as traders locked in profits from a weekend surge sparked by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks in Jackson Hole. Those comments fueled expectations of rate cuts, which typically support risk assets like cryptocurrencies by making traditional yields less attractive. By Tuesday, investors appeared to treat the pullback as a buying opportunity, helping altcoins rebound.

Lower interest rates often act as a tailwind for the crypto sector, where investors hunt for higher returns compared with government debt. Historically, such conditions have set the stage for “altcoin season,” periods where smaller tokens outperform bitcoin (BTC) during consolidation phases.

Meanwhile, the SEC’s delay of Grayscale’s Cardano ETF was widely anticipated, as the regulator has slowed nearly all spot crypto ETF decisions. While the news briefly injected uncertainty, ADA’s resilience suggested traders were more focused on broader market momentum and capital rotation from bitcoin into altcoins.



Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

TLDR Webull has launched crypto trading services in Australia, offering 240 cryptocurrencies. The company partnered with Coinbase Prime to provide a wide range of digital assets. Webull reintroduced crypto trading in the US earlier this week after exiting the market in 2023. The Australian launch reflects Webull's strategy to expand its crypto offerings in key [...] The post Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:54
Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
RealLink
REAL$0.05858+3.40%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000023--%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1774-0.83%
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina's new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation's decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder's title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0655+6.67%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001331+1.52%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00679-1.16%
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
