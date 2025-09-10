Cardano Gets Institutional Nod as SWIFT Praises Collaboration With Ripple and Hedera.

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 19:27
Cardano Gets a Boost as SWIFT Commends Its Role in Blockchain Alliance

Cardano is in the headlines again after SWIFT’s Chief Innovation Officer publicly praised it for its collaboration with Ripple and Hedera. Such endorsement from a global financial infrastructure leader adds serious credibility to Cardano’s enterprise aspirations and could draw the attention of institutional investors who have so far remained cautious.

The comments, made through the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), described Cardano’s partnership efforts as “commendable work.” Given SWIFT’s role in connecting over 11,000 banks worldwide, the remarks signal that large-scale financial players are increasingly willing to engage with open blockchain networks that demonstrate real-world value.

Retail strength continues elsewhere. BullZilla ($BZIL), a meme-based DeFi token on Ethereum, is also gaining traction as one of the top presale coins this week. With 23.8 billion tokens sold and over $320,000 raised, BullZilla has carved a niche for itself among early-stage crypto enthusiasts.

Why SWIFT’s Praise Matters for Cardano

While Cardano has long focused on academic rigor and scalable architecture, it has often been overlooked in conversations dominated by Ethereum or Solana. That’s beginning to change. With use cases like tokenized assets, decentralized identity, and cross-border payments, Cardano is building infrastructure that appeals to governments and enterprises.

The presence of Cardano on the list of the recognized brands by SWIFT is one of the reputable companies that include such giants as Ripple, which additionally confirms its advancement. More to the point, it will help dispel the notion that ADA is just another altcoin by showing that it can scale with institutions.

Historical market cycles have shown institutional buzz to influence the ADA price momentum. Assuming that the existing interest is converted into pilot projects or blockchain integrations, it may be a source of real capital inflows and long-term support of the ecosystem.

ADA Price Outlook and Market Confidence

Despite trading in a consolidation phase, ADA has managed to stand among the top-10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. According to analysts, a rising institutional awareness alongside a consistent growth of the Cardano smart contract ecosystem would be the potential trigger of the next Cardano breakout.

The power of ADA is more than hype since its core, such as low-energy staking, on-chain governance, and continuous upgrades through the Voltaire and Basho phases are strong. As more DeFi and NFT projects become live on Cardano, the network is becoming increasingly diverse, a factor that can provide resilience against a wider market crash.

BullZilla ($BZIL): Top Meme-DeFi Presale Grabs Investor Attention

While Cardano builds institutional bridges, BullZilla is gaining grassroots momentum. A meme-driven token with serious DeFi mechanics, BullZilla is attracting both retail traders and long-term speculators. Currently in its second presale phase, BullZilla has surpassed $320,000 in funding with a fast-growing holder base.

Backed by Ethereum, the token offers staking rewards, burn mechanics (Roar Burns), and gamified lock features designed to incentivize long-term HODLing.

BullZilla ($BZIL) Presale Snapshot

MetricValue
Current Stage2nd – “Dead Wallets Don’t Lie”
Current Price$0.00003908
Tokens Sold23.8 Billion
Presale RaisedOver $320,000
Token Holders1,100+
ROI (to Listing)13,388.76%
Next Price Increase+17% to $0.00004575

BullZilla is quickly being labeled as one of the top presale coins this week, with a high-risk, high-reward appeal that fits the current retail narrative in the crypto market.

Conclusion: Cardano Turns Heads While BullZilla Rides Retail Wave

The endorsement from SWIFT marks a major reputational win for Cardano, validating its institutional relevance and blockchain potential. For ADA holders, this could be a prelude to deeper partnerships and broader adoption in regulated finance.

On the other hand, Bull Zilla continues to dominate retail presale conversations, showcasing how meme culture and DeFi mechanics can coexist. As both narratives play out, enterprise trust in Cardano and community hype around BullZilla, the crypto space continues to prove that it moves on both fundamentals and vibes.

Frequently Asked Questions About Cardano’s Recognition and BullZilla’s Presale

Why did SWIFT’s Chief Innovation Officer mention Cardano?

He praised Cardano’s collaboration with Ripple and Hedera under the GBBC, calling it commendable.

How does this impact ADA’s price?

Institutional attention typically boosts confidence and may lead to stronger long-term price support.

What makes Cardano attractive to institutions?

Its focus on scalability, identity solutions, and tokenization aligns with enterprise needs.

Is Cardano still under development?

Yes, it’s undergoing major upgrades in governance (Voltaire) and scaling (Basho) phases.

What is BullZilla ($BZIL)?

A meme-inspired DeFi token on Ethereum with staking, burn mechanisms, and strong presale momentum.

How much has BullZilla raised so far?

Over $320,000 with 23.8 billion tokens already sold in its ongoing presale.

Is BullZilla among the top presale coins this week?

Yes, it has emerged as one of the top-performing presale tokens in September 2025.

Glossary of Key Terms

  • Cardano (ADA): A proof-of-stake blockchain known for academic rigor and enterprise use cases.
  • SWIFT: Global banking network that facilitates cross-border financial transactions.
  • Ripple: A blockchain-based payment protocol often compared with SWIFT.
  • GBBC: Global Blockchain Business Council, an industry group promoting blockchain collaboration.
  • BullZilla ($BZIL): A meme-DeFi token gaining traction through its Ethereum-based presale.
  • BullZilla Presale: Early-stage token sale prior to public exchange listing.
  • Roar Burns: BullZilla’s deflationary token burn mechanism.
  • Top Presale Coins This Week: A list of trending new crypto projects with high early interest.
  • Smart Contracts: Blockchain programs that run automatically when conditions are met.
  • Tokenization: The process of representing real-world assets on a blockchain.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments are highly volatile and involve significant risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The author and publisher are not liable for financial losses related to actions taken based on this content.

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Am 10. September standen weiterhin XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid im Fokus der Kryptowährungsbranche, während Investoren neue Kursentwicklungen und die allgemeine Stimmung verdauten. Dieser Artikel mit Kryptowährungs-Prognosen für heute bietet dem aufmerksamen Leser eine ausgewogene, fachkundige Analyse. XRP erholt sich dank rechtlicher Klarheit und starker Fundamentaldaten XRP wird derzeit zu einem Kurs von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem Marktwert von über 176 Milliarden USD. Der langjährige Rechtsstreit von Ripple mit den US-Behörden ist nun beendet, was das Vertrauen in die Zukunft von XRP stärkt. Laut einem Insider des X-Marktes könnte „die endlich herrschende rechtliche Klarheit als Rückenwind für ein breiteres institutionelles Interesse dienen”. Branchenbeobachtern zufolge ist die Lösung ein entscheidender Aspekt für die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose, wobei XRP wahrscheinlich kurzfristig über 3,50 USD steigen und seine Höchststände von 2024 wieder erreichen wird, wenn die On-Chain-Daten weiterhin Wachstum zeigen. Bonks Meme-Coin-Magie und technische Vorsicht Bonk ist eine der herausragenden Meme-Währungen und wird derzeit bei etwa 0,000023 USD mit einer Marktkapitalisierung von über 1,84 Milliarden USD gehandelt, wobei in den letzten 24 Stunden ein leichter Rückgang zu verzeichnen war. Zuvor schien die Dynamik bullisch zu sein – jedoch zeigen technische Strömungen Gewinnmitnahmen und einen Widerstand knapp über dem aktuellen Niveau, insbesondere in der Nähe von 0,000024 USD. Dennoch hängt die Krypto-Preisprognose für Bonk heute von seiner Fähigkeit ab, diesen Ausbruch wieder aufzuholen; wenn dies mit Nachdruck geschieht, könnte der Optimismus zurückkehren. Ein prominenter Händler auf X scherzte: „Die Meme-Energie von Bonk könnte überraschen, wenn sich die Stimmung schnell ändert“, und hob damit die Risikobehaftung der Prognose hervor. Hyperliquid behauptet sich trotz moderater Konsolidierung Hyperliquid (HYPE) mit einem Wert von rund 54,47 USD und einem Platz unter den Top 15 der Token beeindruckt weiterhin mit einem anhaltend hohen Tagesvolumen. Der jüngste Handel deutet auf einen leichten Rückgang (etwa 1 %) hin, aber wichtige Ökosystemkennzahlen zeigen Widerstandsfähigkeit. Die Krypto-Preisprognose für Hyperliquid ist heute vorsichtig optimistisch: Eine Stabilisierung nahe dem aktuellen Niveau könnte den Weg für weitere Aufwärtsphasen ebnen, insbesondere wenn sich Nutzung und Liquidität erholen. Warum ist das gerade jetzt wichtig? Da die Volatilität am Markt weiterhin hoch ist, bieten diese drei Token unterschiedliche Narrative: XRP strebt nach Abschluss des Rechtsstreits nach langfristiger Legitimität, Bonk navigiert durch spekulative Dynamik und Hyperliquid konzentriert sich auf die Stärke der DeFi-Infrastruktur. Die übergreifende Krypto-Preisprognose für heute hängt davon ab, wie jede dieser Dynamiken mit der sich ändernden Marktstimmung und den makroökonomischen Variablen interagiert. Fazit Die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose ist komplex. XRP befindet sich aufgrund der rechtlichen Klärung auf stabilerem Boden; Bonk ist ein hochvolatiler Meme-Token, der auf Anzeichen für einen Ausbruch wartet; und Hyperliquid hat trotz seiner Stabilisierung Potenzial, das durch die DeFi-Fundamentaldaten getrieben wird. Da jeder Token einen bestimmten Reifegrad und ein bestimmtes Risiko aufweist, ist eine sorgfältige Beobachtung der On-Chain-Signale, technischen Niveaus und Entwicklungen im Ökosystem von entscheidender Bedeutung. Insgesamt ist dies ein kritischer Zeitpunkt für Beobachter von Kryptowährungen, um ihre kurz- und langfristigen Pläne auf der Grundlage von Fakten, Daten und Fundamentaldaten statt auf der Grundlage von Hype zu optimieren. FAQs zur heutigen Kryptowährungs-Preisprognose Wie hoch sind der Token-Preis und das Handelsvolumen für XRP heute? XRP wird derzeit zu einem Preis von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem 24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen von über 5,3 Milliarden USD und einer Marktkapitalisierung im Bereich von 176 Milliarden USD. Warum zeigt Bonk trotz Gewinnen Volatilität? Der Preis von Bonk schwankt aufgrund der jüngsten Gewinnmitnahmen durch Whales, des technischen Widerstands bei 0,000024 USD und der allgemeinen Stimmungsschwankungen bei Meme-Coins, die mit der Stärke des Solana-Ökosystems zusammenhängen. Hat sich der Preis von Hyperliquid in letzter Zeit stabilisiert oder ist er gefallen? Hyperliquid wird bei etwa 54,47 USD gehandelt, was einem Rückgang von rund 1 % in letzter Zeit entspricht. Trotzdem bleiben das Handelsvolumen und die DeFi-Nutzung bemerkenswert stark. Wie oft wird der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” in dem Artikel verwendet? Der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” wurde genau neun Mal verwendet, was den Optimierungszielen entspricht. Glossar der wichtigsten Begriffe Marktkapitalisierung: Gesamtwert des Umlaufangebots einer Kryptowährung multipliziert mit ihrem aktuellen Preis. Liquidität: Die Leichtigkeit, mit der ein Vermögenswert gekauft oder verkauft werden kann, ohne seinen Preis zu beeinflussen. Technischer Widerstand: Ein Preisniveau, bei dem der Verkaufsdruck eine weitere Aufwärtsbewegung behindern kann. Wale: Große Inhaber einer bestimmten Kryptowährung, deren Handelsgeschäfte die Markttrends beeinflussen können. Rechtliche Klarheit: Klärung oder Stabilität der regulatorischen Haltung, die oft das Risiko verringert und das Vertrauen stärkt. Read More: Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid">Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid
Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

The Cardano (ADA) latest news has analysts predicting ADA could climb more than 25% this year as upgrades and partnerships gradually strengthen its ecosystem.
