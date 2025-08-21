Cardano Hits 4.8 Million Unique Wallets Holding ADA: Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 12:04
U
U$0.01586-21.13%
RealLink
REAL$0.05191+1.11%
Movement
MOVE$0.1289+1.49%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23328+4.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022279+1.58%
Cardano
ADA$0.8741+2.59%

Cardano, the 10th largest cryptocurrency has witnessed growth, with 4.8 million unique wallets now holding ADA, indicating increased interest and engagement in the Cardano network.

Cardanians, an ADA-focused community X account, reported this milestone, referencing a recent report published by ReserveOne.

Digital asset management firm ReserveOne recently published a one-page report, which it titled “Cardano by numbers,” where it highlighted 4.83 million unique wallets holding ADA, marking an annual growth rate of nearly 18%.

The report stated that “Cardano’s growing real-world use cases demonstrate its viability for secure, decentralized transactions” while also pointing out Cardano’s recent institutional adoption milestones.

In recent institutional adoption boost, Grayscale rebalanced the components of its smart contract platform fund, with Cardano (ADA) accounting for 18.57%.

Cardano (ADA) price 

At press time, Cardano was trading down 2.65% in the last 24 hours to $0.874. Cardano saw a sharp sell-off at the start of the week, extending a drop from a high of $0.987 on Aug. 17.

An hourly death cross has formed amid the sell-off, indicating short-term bearish pressure. However, the price swiftly made a rebound from a low of $0.837, denying the bearish crossover.

A rebound off this key level signals buying at lower levels. The bulls will then try to resume the up move by pushing the price above $1.02. If they do that, ADA could skyrocket to $1.17.

If bearish pressure returns, a drop below $0.837 might sink ADA price to the 50-day SMA at $0.75.

Source: https://u.today/cardano-hits-48-million-unique-wallets-holding-ada-details

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Meme coins continue to capture attention, and 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year. Investors searching for the Top Meme Coins to Invest are zeroing in on three names: Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. Each coin has a different story, community, and market outlook, but all three are commanding serious interest in […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000624+4.34%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00285+30.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:15
Share
From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

In 2025, Ozak AI is gaining international traction. The early traction of more than 181 million tokens sold demonstrates its special niche in the rapidly developing blockchain and artificial intelligence markets. Ozak AI’s Position in Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence The amalgamation of blockchain with AI permits predictive analysis and real-time decision-making tools, which is the
RealLink
REAL$0.05192+1.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10216+2.05%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1194+3.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 13:25
Share
Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech

Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has called for the United States to embrace stablecoins to modernize its payment systems.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001776-0.89%
Propy
PRO$0.7712+5.54%
Allo
RWA$0.005122+1.86%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/21 13:31
Share

Trending News

More

Stage 37 Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 With BONUS100 Code — Top Meme Coins To Invest This Week As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

From $0.005 Presale to $2 Launch Target: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver One of the Highest ROI Opportunities in the 2025 Crypto Market

Fed Governor Touts DeFi, Stablecoins, and RWA Tokenization in Pro-Crypto Speech

Norway bans new power-intensive crypto mining to conserve electricity

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000