Cardano Holders Looking For The Next 30x Gain Turn Towards Layer Brett As Crypto Presale Goes Viral

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 00:55
Cardano has built a reputation as one of the most reliable blockchain networks in crypto, attracting developers and institutions with its academic rigor and steady upgrades. Yet, ADA’s price performance continues to frustrate long-time holders who’ve waited years for a breakout. 

Now, many are asking: is there a better place to seek explosive gains? Enter Layer Brett (LBRETT)—a hybrid meme and utility project that has already raised millions in presale and is tipped by analysts as the next potential 30x moonshot.

Cardano’s expanding ecosystem still commands respect

Cardano’s growth has unfolded with a careful but consistent rhythm. Recent industry data shows the network now hosts more than 1,400 projects spanning DeFi platforms, NFT initiatives, and governance applications.

The rollout of Hydra, Cardano’s layer-2 scaling upgrade, is expected to greatly improve transaction speeds, while steady smart contract improvements continue to attract new developers.

Cardano also ranks as one of the greenest blockchains, drawing attention from institutions focused on sustainability. Yet, for all its technical achievements, Cardano’s market price has yet to reflect the scale of its ecosystem’s ongoing progress.

Cardano price remains stuck below $1 despite progress

Here lies the frustration for ADA holders. Despite its ecosystem’s robust growth, Cardano’s price has remained stuck below the $1 mark, currently hovering around $0.87. This puts it more than 70% below its all-time high near $3.10, highlighting how far the token has to climb just to recover lost ground.

Analysts point to stiff resistance at the $1.30 zone, which could limit near-term upside. Forecasts from Coinpedia and Changelly suggest ADA could hit $1.50 to $2.00 in the next bull cycle, offering a potential 120% upside at best.

While that’s respectable for stability seekers, Cardano is hardly attractive for those hunting transformative returns. That’s why many are turning their attention to Layer Brett, which promises a faster and more lucrative ride.

Why Layer Brett is outpacing ADA as investors’ top choice

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is emerging as the hottest presale of 2025, raising over $3.3 million in early capital and building strong momentum before its exchange launch. Unlike traditional meme coins, LBRETT merges Ethereum Layer-2 utility with cultural virality. Its L2 design directly addresses Ethereum’s bottlenecks—high fees and network congestion—positioning it for massive adoption as the L2 economy expands.

Under its hood, the ecosystem offers more than hype. Staking rewards of more than 780% APY incentivize long-term holding while fueling liquidity. A hard-capped 10 billion supply ensures scarcity, amplifying upside as demand scales.

On top of that, a $1M community giveaway campaign is sparking early buzz and grassroots adoption, while the project’s transparent roadmap outlines steps into DeFi integrations, NFTs, and gamified staking features. Each of these pieces contributes not only to ecosystem growth but also to stronger investor rewards, creating a hybrid that bridges meme culture with blockchain utility.

Cardano may deliver steady, incremental gains over the years, but Layer Brett represents the chance at 30x growth before 2026—a difference that explains why ADA holders are shifting allegiance.

Conclusion

Cardano remains a strong blockchain project with a growing ecosystem, but its price performance has tested investor patience, and Cardano price forecasts suggest ADA’s returns will likely stay depressed by stiff resistance and modest price action.

By contrast, Layer Brett is offering everything Cardano lacks in the short term—momentum, scarcity, and explosive upside potential. With millions raised, a vibrant roadmap, and an expanding L2 opportunity, LBRETT is quickly proving why it could be the next 30x crypto story.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
