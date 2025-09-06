Cardano Latest News; Is ADA Heading To $1? Investors Favour Remittix To Jump From $0.10 To $3 First

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/06 00:32
NEAR
NEAR$2.378-0.08%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03644+0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.1583+0.02%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.252+358.59%
Cardano
ADA$0.8247+1.91%

The crypto market is drawing attention as major tokens test new levels. Cardano latest news points to ADA trading near $0.40, with traders debating if a push toward $1 is realistic in the short term.

At the same time, Remittix is gaining strong interest, with many investors predicting it could move from $0.10 to $3 on adoption growth and presale momentum.

Cardano Latest News

Source: TradingView

Cardano remains one of the leading proof-of-stake blockchains. Its network is working on scaling and smart contract upgrades. ADA trades near $0.82 after mixed performance in recent weeks.

Bulls point to ecosystem progress, while skeptics say Cardano adoption moves slowly compared to rivals. Analysts believe ADA needs sustained demand and stronger DeFi traction before a $1 rally is possible. Until then, price action may stay range-bound.

Why Investors Are Looking at Alternatives

Cardano’s long-term roadmap attracts believers, but traders seeking faster gains are spreading capital across other opportunities. This trend has pushed Remittix into focus.

Unlike ADA’s broad blockchain goals, Remittix targets direct payment utility. It offers a PayFi system that enables crypto-to-fiat transfers in more than 30 countries, providing an immediate use case for freelancers, remitters, and small businesses.

Remittix Presale and Growth Outlook

Remittix aims to solve cross-border payment frictions. Its PayFi system supports transfers in more than thirty countries. A wallet beta is due in the coming quarter to enable crypto to bank rails.

The project has completed a Certik audit, and it adopts deflationary tokenomics. These steps set a path from presale to live usage. Freelancers will see faster payouts. Remitters will cut fees and settlement times.

Small firms will avoid bank delays and foreign exchange friction. Merchants will onboard faster and increase transaction volume. This drives real-world transaction volume and sustained token demand.

Key Highlights of Remittix:

● Over $23.7M raised with over 643 million tokens sold ● Wallet beta launching in Q3 2025 for global access ● PayFi design, not hype-driven speculation ● Completed Certik audit with deflationary tokenomics ● Whale investors moving from meme coins to RTX ● $250,000 community giveaway to expand reach

Conclusion

Cardano latest news shows ADA holding steady but still facing hurdles on its path to $1. By contrast, Remittix is gaining investor momentum thanks to its payment-first focus, strong presale results, and adoption-driven roadmap.

For those looking beyond ADA’s gradual climb, Remittix offers a compelling growth story with a realistic chance of outsized gains.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/  

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix  

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.865+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

The U.S. government is moving fast to reopen the USMCA, setting the stage for what could become a brutal trade clash with both Mexico and Canada. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to begin public consultations in the next few weeks. Under the 2020 law that launched the pact, those talks must […]
Union
U$0.00998-11.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.306+0.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06531-0.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 22:55
Share
Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

PANews reported on September 5th that Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen announced the release of Qwen3-Max-Preview, its largest model to date, boasting over 1 trillion parameters. It is now available through Qwen Chat and the Alibaba Cloud API. Benchmark tests show that its performance surpasses Tongyi Qianwen's previous best, the Qwen3-235B-A22B-2507. Internal testing and early user feedback confirm its enhanced performance, broader knowledge base, and superior performance in conversation, task handling, and command following.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08156-5.28%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2288-3.29%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00719-1.90%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 00:08
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Dogecoin Price Prediction Faces Limits While Pepeto Presale Emerges Best Crypto

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving